Infinite Living Secrets of The Werner House Documentary Debuts Following the Transformation of the Historic Werner House Woodland Manor Mansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Living Secrets of The Werner House is a compelling new documentary now streaming on Amazon that illustrates the epic transformation by senior living expert, Lisa M. Cini, of the 108-year-old Werner House Woodland Manor Mansion in Columbus, Ohio. The six-part documentary intimately follows the 18-month renovation from its inception, history, discoveries, challenges, and eventual triumph, to share how life-enriching technology and inclusive design can have a positive impact when aging in place at home for senior and multi-generational living.

“I’m so proud to have this incredible documentation of my journey while creating the Werner House,” says Cini. “It perfectly illustrates the love and passion that went into it, and I’m humbled by the commitment and support from my fellow industry thought leaders, colleagues, and vendors whom all believed in the vision and joined me along the way to make this project a reality.”

22-time Emmy Award winner Nick Nanton directed and produced the documentary since its inception, conveying the architectural beauty and unique details of The Werner House while capturing Lisa’s passion, determination, and resilience of spirit through fascinating anecdotal interviews with Lisa, her family, friends, colleagues, and collaborators.

Each chapter unfolds a different stage of the transformation. Episode one, “The Mansion”, follows the inspiration, purpose, and origins of The Werner House. In episode two, “The Cleanse,” viewers delve into the paranormal activities Lisa and her family experienced and how world-renowned energy worker Kim White cleanses the home of “spirits.” Episode three, “The History,” explores the mansion’s past, replete with prohibition-era secrets, vintage pictures, and how challenges were overcome from local protesters. Episode 4, “The Renovated Werner House,” realizes the results of Lisa’s tireless mission to create a home that supports aging in place and people living with disabilities through unobtrusive tech and beautiful, yet functional design curated with the help of over 50 collaborators to make The Werner House a reality. Episode 5, “Moving from Fear to Freedom,” reveals how the Werner house can help seniors and those living with disabilities do just that. The sixth and final episode, “Lisa Cini and Legacy,” explore Lisa’s amazing journey of how she harnessed her talents as an interior designer to champion aging in place technology and design.

Lisa is regarded as the leading Alzheimer’s and senior living design expert in the nation, demonstrating how the best products from around the world are designed to increase freedom and quality of life.

“My mission was to merge the very best design with the most innovative technology for aging in place and senior living all in one elegant residence. The mansion provides a living example demonstrating how the latest tech and accessible design can help eliminate fear and allow aging adults to operate independently while staying connected and remaining purposeful, so they can continue to live their best lives,” adds Cini. “All generations now have the opportunity to enjoy a short-term vacation stay to experience the latest technology and determine what they might want to incorporate into their own homes.”

The Werner House provides a glimpse into the future of aging in a chic and comfortable environment and is available on Airbnb. Guests can explore all the latest tech-enabled products and accessible furnishings designed for seniors made by the country’s foremost manufacturers like Pottery Barn, Shaw, JACLO, William Sonoma, Pressalit, Samuelson, Cambria, and Brondell, among others. Tech and design innovations include kitchens and bathrooms with height-adjustable countertops, sinks, cabinets, and bidet toilets as well as living rooms and bedrooms featuring ergonomic furniture, circadian lighting, and smart flooring, a fitness room with equipment designed to maintain balance and cognition, and a wellness spa with a seated infrared sauna and state-of-the-art hot and cold plunge pools. The Werner House will help people make more informed decisions about technology that can enable independent living, promote safety, security, and mobility, moving them from fear to freedom.

For more information about The Werner House please visit www.infinite-living.org.

Interior designer and aging expert Lisa M. Cini is the award-winning President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work and The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently.