Edtech leader Otus announces partnership with National Catholic Educational Association

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth edtech, announced today its partnership with the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). The NCEA is the largest, private professional education association in the world. The partnership signifies Otus’ support of the NCEA’s initiatives, including leadership development for superintendents, presidents, principals, pastors, and governing bodies; professional development for teachers; and serving as the voice for Catholic school education.

Since its launch in 2016, Otus has been used by educators to optimize learning and help accelerate student growth for over 1 million students at more than 2,500 schools in 200 districts nationwide. The all-in-one platform saves educators time by integrating traditional and standards-based grading, assessment, progress monitoring, data-informed instruction, and more. Otus is committed to bringing the same results to the 140,000 Catholic educators and 1.6 million Catholic students that the NCEA serves.

“The NCEA is pleased to call Otus a partner and a friend,” said Lincoln Snyder, President/CEO of NCEA. “Through their all-in-one platform and world-class customer support, Otus helps thousands of schools across the country to optimize learning, accelerate student outcomes, and achieve academic excellence. We are grateful for partners like Otus who help our members improve learning at their schools.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Otus will present at the NCEA 2023 Convention on April 11–13 in Irving (Dallas), Texas. The annual convention is one of the largest private-education association gatherings in the nation and brings together Catholic and other religious educators from across the United States, Canada and other countries to exchange ideas and debut cutting-edge research and technologies related to education.

“Otus is proud to partner with the National Catholic Educational Association and excited to support the educators and students they serve,” said Deepak Karandikar, CEO of Otus. “As the largest professional learning community of private educators in the world, the NCEA provides an opportunity for our team to help Catholic schools across the country accelerate student learning and achieve academic excellence.”

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support the whole child by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to collect, analyze, and use student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Today, Otus is used by over 240 K-12 districts and schools and has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.