Scalar Acquires Valuation Division of GuideCap Partners

DRAPER, Utah & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scalar LLC, a leading valuation firm for tax, financial reporting and transaction advisory services, has acquired the valuation division of GuideCap Partners, a middle-market investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions and primary capital financings.

Scalar will retain current GuideCap employees and will service and support existing GuideCap valuation customers. With the acquisition, Scalar, with offices in Draper, Utah, and Argentina, will establish an office presence in Dallas.

“We’re excited to integrate GuideCap’s private equity focused offering into Scalar’s business,” said Zak Nugent, CEO of Scalar. “GuideCap has built a customer base of some of the largest and most prestigious private equity firms in the U.S. Our business principles and cultures match, which will allow us to provide GuideCap clients with the continued exceptional service they’ve come to expect.”

Scalar, which recently made the Inc. 5000 for the fourth time, employs more than 75 professionals and has valued more than 5,000 companies and completed more than 18,000 valuations.

“This acquisition is a win-win for everyone—companies, employees and private equity firms,” said Kevin Ainsworth, Founder and Managing Partner at GuideCap Partners. “We can now focus exclusively on our core investment banking business. We have great respect for Scalar and share similar values of excellence and customer service. We know our valuation employees and customers are in excellent hands.”

About Scalar

Scalar is the leading independent valuation firm for tax, financial reporting, transaction advisory and litigation purposes. Scalar empowers business leaders to make informed and effective decisions through meticulous valuations, insightful consultations and active client engagement. Founded in 2009, Scalar is a world-class financial firm that combines the highest level of service and quality with the energy and efficiency of a startup. Scalar’s experienced team recognizes every client’s situation is unique and works tirelessly to refine and apply the most effective methodologies when performing valuations, calculating risk and uncovering business opportunities to help clients plan for success. Scalar fully embodies a work hard, play hard mentality and it’s not uncommon to find our team mountain biking, skiing, playing ultimate and exploring the cities in which they live. Visit https://scalar.io/ for more information.