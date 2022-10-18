Hillsdale College Hosts Fall 2022 Pulliam Fellow, Alexandra DeSanctis

HILLSDALE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hillsdale College hosted National Review contributing writer and Ethics and Public Policy Center fellow Alexandra DeSanctis as the college’s fall 2022 Eugene C. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Journalism from Sept. 19 to 29. DeSanctis is best known for her writing on abortion and her recent book, co-written with Ryan Anderson, “Tearing Us Apart: How Abortion Harms Everything and Solves Nothing.”

As part of her tenure on campus, DeSanctis gave a public lecture titled “The Pro-Life Movement after Dobbs” in Hillsdale College’s Searle Center.

“The fight over abortion in our country is far from over,” DeSanctis said. “I'd encourage all pro-lifers here to think about Roe v. Wade not as the end of the abortion debate, but as the beginning of a new phase in the fight.”

DeSanctis also taught a one-credit class while on campus titled “Reporting in an Age of Controversy.” The class addressed the purpose of journalism and the role of a reporter. DeSanctis discussed the difference between reported and opinion journalism and what constitutes a successful model of each. She said the line is often blurred in pro-choice coverage of the abortion debate.

“They said abortion would be good for all of us, and especially for women,” DeSanctis said. “It would be good for our society because it would help women. But in fact, in retrospect, we can see that abortion actually hasn't solved anything. Instead, it has created endless problems and destroyed entire aspects of our society.”

As a Pulliam Fellow, DeSanctis joins a list of notable journalists who have lent their skills to Hillsdale College, including Kimberley Strassel and Andrew Klavan, among others. Pulliam Fellows enjoy a two-week residency on Hillsdale’s campus and teach a one-credit course in the Journalism Department. Fellows also consult with students who work on Hillsdale College’s student-run newspaper, The Collegian.

