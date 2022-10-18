Therabody and ŌURA Collaborate to Improve Sleep and Recovery

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry leaders TherabodyⓇ and ŌURA are paving the way for integrated solutions in the wellness space to optimize sleep and recovery. Wellness tech leader Therabody is known for innovating actionable solutions that improve health and well-being. ŌURA is the company behind the Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. Through this collaboration, the two are providing Oura members and Therabody users with a smart way to recover by combining effective restorative therapies with real-time biometric data.

The Oura Ring is now the first third-party product available for purchase in Therabody’s more than 20 retail and Reset locations across the U.S. Shoppers will be able to try on, size, and order all Oura Ring Gen3 designs and finishes in person, and learn from Therabody store representatives about the synergy between the two brands to optimize sleep and recovery. Also for the first time, Therabody is licensing its proprietary TheraMind sound therapy content to ŌURA. Oura members will be able to see the immediate effects that TheraMind content has on heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature trends through post-meditation biometric data summaries in the Oura App.

Drawing on research demonstrating the positive effects of a Theragun routine on sleep, Therabody and ŌURA have also developed an ŌURA sleep routine in the Therabody app that will guide the user through a series of Theragun steps to relax them for better sleep. In addition, the new product integration will allow Oura members to tag ‘Theragun’ in the Oura App to understand the impact of a specific restorative activity through trends in their data over time, and potentially increase Readiness and Sleep scores.

September 2022 market research from McKinsey & Company reports that “50 percent of US consumers now report wellness as a top priority in their day-to-day lives, a significant rise from 2020,” and that 37 percent of those surveyed “expressed a desire for additional products and services in both the sleep and mindfulness segments.”

Both companies aim to empower consumers to take wellness into their own hands. With its advanced sensors, the Oura Ring packs state-of-the-art heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), personalized temperature trends, activity, and sleep monitoring technology into a convenient, fashionable ring with impressive, up-to-7-day battery life. By understanding the impact of Therabody’s therapies through the biometric data provided by Oura, Oura members and Therabody users can experiment with and enhance their sleep and recovery routines.

“Sleep is foundational to improving your mental and physical health, but it’s an area of many people’s lives that they often don’t have much visibility into,” says Tom Hale, Chief Executive Officer at ŌURA. “That’s why at ŌURA, we aim to provide continuous, real-time data for our members to understand how their daily habits impact their sleep and recovery. Through our collaboration with Therabody, we’re advancing innovative wellness solutions with actionable insights.”

“The future of wellness is connected,” notes Therabody Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland. He goes on to say, “ŌURA biometrics and Therabody devices and content now work together to enhance your recovery routine and support your sleep quality.”

The partnership with ŌURA comes on the heels of Therabody’s fundraise and new product innovations announcement last month. “Our vision has been to provide consumers with innovative products to help them live a healthier lifestyle,” says Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Therabody. “We are evolving our stores to go beyond Therabody’s category-creating products to provide consumers with complementary, best-in-class products from leading brands to provide a more holistic solution to consumers. ŌURA is the first device we’re doing that with and look to expand our offering over the next year.”

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company’s product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody’s DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody’s products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

About ŌURA Health:

ŌURA is the company behind the Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. ŌURA believes health is a daily practice and, with personalized insights and guidance, you can control the course of your health to live a more balanced life. The Oura Ring tracks all stages of sleep and recovery and accounts for daily activity to provide practical steps for long-term improvement. Founded in 2013, ŌURA is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego. ŌURA has raised capital in the past from Lifeline Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Temasek, The Chernin Group, JAZZ Venture Partners, and MSD Capital, among others. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.