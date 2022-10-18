Symetra Partners with Brella on New Symetra Health Offering

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company continues to expand its voluntary benefits solutions by partnering with insurtech Brella to offer Symetra Health — a new supplemental health insurance plan. Symetra Health covers over 13,000 conditions in one plan to help ease the burden of out-of-pocket medical costs. With data-driven personalized technology and dedicated member support, Symetra Health will empower employees to get the most out of their benefits.

“Symetra Health offers a one-plan solution that combines the value of supplemental health benefits with the convenience of user-friendly technology,” said Todd Dzen, vice president and Voluntary Benefits lead. “With Symetra Health, employers can help give employees peace of mind in the face of unexpected health challenges with wide-ranging coverage that’s easy for employers to implement and simple for employees to use.”

Symetra Health benefits are solely based on ICD-10 diagnosis codes. Three categories of coverage — moderate, severe, and catastrophic — are available, covering conditions from concussions and dehydration to chronic tonsillitis and heart attacks. Approved benefits are typically paid within 72 hours of an approved claim via PayPal, Venmo or online banking. There are no preexisting condition limitations or medical underwriting requirements, and every plan is supported with a streamlined implementation process and dedicated customer service.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Symetra to make health hardships less of a financial burden for employees today. This partnership will help thousands of Americans receive benefits that ease the financial stress that comes with unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses,” said Mike Zarrillo, Chief Revenue Officer at Brella.

Symetra Health is the most recent addition to Symetra’s suite of employer solutions. In June 2022, the company announced new partnerships with Nayya, a leading benefits experience platform, and Selerix, a leading benefits administration provider. Symetra Health is currently only available in certain states. For more information, please contact your Symetra Benefits representative.

Symetra offers group life and disability insurance, absence management and stop loss. Its voluntary product suite includes critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity insurance, as well as GapAssist, a package of accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity benefits designed to complement any other plan, including major medical coverage paired with a Health Savings Account (HSA).

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Brella Insurance Inc.

Founded in 2019, Brella Insurance Inc. (“Brella”) is an insurance technology company on a mission to build a world where health hardships don’t create financial hardships. Their new type of supplemental health insurance plan covers 13,000+ conditions and pays cash benefits upon diagnosis of a covered condition with no accident or hospitalization requirements. Brella is made available in partnership with established insurance carriers that insure tens of millions of Americans and their families. For more information, visit www.brellainsurance.com/partner/symetra.

Symetra Health is insured by Symetra Life Insurance Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004. Products, features, terms and conditions may vary by state. It is designed to provide benefits at a preselected, fixed dollar amount for covered diagnoses. This policy provides limited benefit coverage and is a supplement to health insurance. It is not a replacement for major medical or other comprehensive coverage, and does not satisfy the minimum essential coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act. Base policy form number is SBC-05540 03/22. Symetra Health is only available in certain states at this time. Please contact your Symetra representative if you have questions regarding product availability.

Symetra Health is powered by Brella. Brella is a third-party administrator providing enrollment, claims and billing administration services. Coverage may be subject to exclusions, limitations, reductions and termination of benefit provisions. Brella is not affiliated with Symetra Life Insurance Company or any of its affiliates. ©2022 Brella Insurance Inc. Patent pending. All rights reserved.