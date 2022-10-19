Air Liquide to invest 500 million euros in three new plants for the semiconductor sector in Taiwan

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces the construction of three plants in Taiwan to supply, in the framework of long-term contracts, two of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers with large volumes of ultra high purity industrial gases for their leading edge fabs. Air Liquide Far Eastern, a joint venture between Air Liquide and Far Eastern Group, will invest a total of approximately 500 million euros in these state-of-the-art production units. Contributing to the development of electronics, a key sector for the future, these investments are in line with ADVANCE, the Group's strategic plan.

Located in the proximity of the customers’ manufacturing sites, these plants, leveraging the Group’s most advanced technologies, will produce a total of up to 2 billion Nm3 per year of ultra pure nitrogen, as well as oxygen and argon. The first plant is expected to be operational in 2024.

With these investments, Air Liquide strengthens its presence in the area and reinforces its partnership with two long term leading players in the Electronics industry. Air Liquide Far Eastern has already invested over 400 million euros in Taiwan between 2019 and 2021, to provide ultra pure gases to its electronics customers.

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: “ We are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with these semiconductor leaders, with whom we have been partners for more than 30 years. These contracts demonstrate Air Liquide’s customers’ trust in our capacity to provide innovative, reliable ultra-high purity industrial gas production solutions. Buoyed by the digital revolution, Electronics is among the most dynamic growth drivers which will contribute to Air Liquide’s strategic plan ADVANCE.”

Air Liquide Far Eastern

Founded in 1987, Air Liquide Far Eastern (ALFE) is a joint-venture between worldwide gas leader Air Liquide Group and Far Eastern New Century Group. Leveraging on the advanced technology developed by Air Liquide, ALFE supplies high quality gases and total solutions for the needs of Electronics & Large Industries markets, Industrial Merchant customers and healthcare patients. Today, it employs more than 700 employees and has 20+ offices/plants presence in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and major Industrial Science Parks.

Air Liquide Electronics

Generating €2,096 million in revenue in 2021, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. Close to 4,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need. www.electronics-airliquide.com

