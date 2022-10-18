Lumos to Make a Technology Infrastructure Investment of More Than $20M to Bring 100% Fiber-Optic Internet to the Lynchburg, Virginia Region

WAYNESBORO, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos is pleased to announce that they will be making a significant technology infrastructure investment in the Lynchburg, Virginia region specifically across Bedford and Campbell counties, bringing ultra-high-speed 100% Fiber Optic Internet service to approximately 18,000 residents and businesses across the local area. The expansion will blanket the region with nearly 300 miles of the latest fiber-optic technology, with a capital investment of more than $20 million.

Lumos has a mission to deliver uninterrupted, accessible, 100% Fiber Optic Internet that has the capacity for today’s internet needs while anticipating tomorrow’s. This new expansion will help provide 100% Fiber Optic Internet to underserved areas, creating economic advantages that will serve the Lumos communities for decades to come.

From telemedicine to videoconferencing to streaming and learning from home environments, the world as we know it requires faster upload and download speeds. Lumos’ fiber networks are built for the future, using the best technology available – with speed tiers of up to 2 Gbps x 2 Gbps, equating to 154 times faster uploads and 12 times faster downloads than traditional cable.

“The world is more connected than ever, and communities need high speeds to keep pace. Lumos aims to unlock the potential of the digital world by providing 100% Fiber Optic Internet to a previously underserved community. We are helping to ensure our local communities and small businesses stay agile with a digital infrastructure that can keep pace with a changing world,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “We are continuously creating a connection to the future by bringing the best technology available to the community.”

“Lumos has been a vital broadband partner and the Alliance is thrilled to see their continued expansion in our region,” says Megan Lucas, CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. “Broadband is an essential asset and with over 2,200 small businesses and over 16,000 households being impacted, this goes a long way in ensuring our rural areas have access for economic opportunity.”

Robert Hiss, Bedford County Administrator adds, “Fiber broadband is a necessity, so we are pleased Lumos is expanding its network in Bedford County. We encourage competition amongst internet service providers, which can only benefit our residents and businesses. Lumos has a positive history in our region and in the Commonwealth, and its track record of community building and quality customer service are desirable attributes.”

Engineering work by Lumos has already begun, with construction starting soon. Residents will receive communication by mail when construction begins. They can also sign up for email updates at www.LumosFiber.com.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services, to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.