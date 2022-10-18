Twenty-Seven Colleges and Universities Select Apogee to Help Fulfill Their Strategic Commitment to Innovation and Exceptional Campus Technology Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over 20 years, Apogee has solely focused on delivering managed technology services to higher education and currently serves over 350 colleges and universities around the country. To showcase higher education innovation, smart IT, and the critical role that technology service delivery plays on modern campuses throughout the country, Apogee is highlighting 27 colleges and universities that have, so far, chosen to partner or expand their partnership with the company in 2022 for Managed Campus, ResNet, Campus Engagement, and video services.

“Campuses are struggling to find, hire, and retain the IT expertise they need to deliver the modern campus technology services that students, faculty, and staff demand and need,” said Matt Loecke, EVP at Apogee. “By offloading IT operations and delivering student-centered services, Apogee empowers our customers to unlock the time to innovate, helping them focus their limited resources on strategic initiatives that propel the campus forward. At a time when student demands and IT staffing and expertise gaps are intensifying in parallel, Apogee is proud to serve higher ed and be a partner to so many diverse and forward-thinking institutions.”

Some members of this growing list of higher education institutions are presented below and include both public and private universities ranging in size, locale, and mission. They chose Apogee for its higher ed expertise and unparalleled operational excellence providing managed technology services to campuses at scale.

Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.: A private Christian liberal arts university, BJU partnered with Apogee for ResNet.

Carlow University, Pittsburgh, Pa.: Apogee delivers ResNet to this private Catholic liberal arts institution.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Wesson, Miss.: A community college serving seven counties, Copiah-Lincoln partners with Apogee for video services.

Earlham College, Richmond, Ind.: A private liberal arts college with a focus on Quaker values, Earlham College partners with Apogee for ResNet and Managed Campus services.

Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, N.C.: A public HBCU and member of the UNC system, FSU chose Apogee to provide ResNet services.

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.: A long-time Apogee partner, GSU recently added ResNet to its Statesboro campus.

Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory, N.C.: Apogee delivers ResNet services to this private Lutheran university.

Mansfield University (now Commonwealth University), Mansfield, Pa.: As part of the merger with Lock Haven University and Bloomsburg University to create Commonwealth University, Apogee delivers ResNet services.

Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tenn.: Apogee delivers Managed Campus services across 20 buildings to this private HBCU medical school affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo. A mid-size public institution serving over 3500 students, MWSU partners with Apogee for ResNet, Managed Campus, and CIO Advisory Services.

Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Neb.: Apogee provides video services to the Norfolk campus’ residents.

Pittsburgh Technical College, Pa.: Apogee delivers ResNet services to over 400 students in apartment-style living.

Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H.: PSU chose to partner with Apogee for Campus Engagement Services based on Apogee’s successful track record with University of New Hampshire.

Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa.: The nation’s first Benedictine college, Saint Vincent College has partnered with Apogee for ResNet for ten years and recently added Managed Campus and video services.

Southeast Community College, Milford, Neb.: Apogee is proud to deliver video services to this community college’s residents.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas: To stay ahead of increasing connectivity demands, the seminary partners with Apogee for ResNet and Managed Campus services.

Union College, Schenectady, N.Y.: A private liberal arts college, Union College recently expanded its partnership with Apogee to include Managed Campus services.

University of Miami, Coral Gables, Fla.: A private research university, Miami partners with Apogee for video and Campus Engagement services.

University of Montevallo, Montevallo, Ala.: Apogee provides video services to the campus’ 96 buildings and residence halls.

University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev.: A large public university, UNLV chose Apogee for video services across the 358-acre campus.

University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, Concord, N.H.: Apogee Campus Engagement Services enable campus-wide content and message distribution on digital displays.

University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, N.C.: UNCSA is the latest UNC campus to partner with Apogee for video and Campus Engagement services.

University of Pittsburg at Greensburg, Greensburg, Pa.: A regional campus of the long-time Apogee client the University of Pittsburgh, the Greensburg campus recently implemented ResNet with Apogee.

University of Tennessee Health and Science Center, Memphis, Tenn.: UTHSC is the latest campus in the UT system to partner with Apogee for video services.

University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, Ark.: Apogee provides ResNet services to this private university that boasts students from over 25 countries.

Washington College, Chestertown, Md.: The college’s new CFO chose Apogee for ResNet and Managed Campus services after a successful partnership with Apogee at a previous institution.

Wayland Baptist University, Plainview, Texas: Apogee is Wayland Baptist University’s has been a long-time trusted partner for ResNet and recently added Managed Campus Services.

About Apogee

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes Managed Campus networks and IT services, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, and video. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.