Fire Equipment Inc. is Named New Marioff HI-FOG® Distributor

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fire Equipment Inc. (FEI), New England’s leading full-service life safety company, announces its new role as an authorized distributor of Marioff HI-FOG® water mist systems. Fire Equipment Inc. is now one of the largest fire protection providers in New England carrying the Marioff line.

“At FEI, we are continuously evaluating and evolving to offer best-in-class systems and solutions to help keep customers’ property, assets, and people safe,” states Brian Murphy, President at Fire Equipment Inc. “Marioff’s HI-FOG® water mist system is an effective, environmentally safe, minimally disruptive, and highly efficient fire protection system. It’s an ideal suppression system for those with high-end, unique, or irreplaceable assets.”

Since its launch in 1991, Marioff’s HI-FOG® water mist fire protection system has had a reputation for reliable fire suppression performance and has become the gold standard for water mist fire protection globally.

When Marioff’s HI-FOG® system is activated, high-pressure pumps or accumulators discharge the water mist at a high velocity creating vapor through specially designed, patented HI-FOG® sprinkler and spray heads. When tiny water mist droplets turn into vapor, a great amount of energy is absorbed from the fire. This makes water mist an excellent choice for fire protection. Water mist fights fire in three ways. Each of these methods affect the three elements in the “fire triangle”, which consists of oxygen, heat, and fuel.

“We are delighted to work with Fire Equipment Inc.,” stated Jonathan Ingram, General Manager at Marioff North America. “With FEI’s extensive history and experience in fire suppression, a trusted reputation, and strong presence in New England, it’s a natural fit for our regional growth initiatives.”

As the largest privately-owned fire protection provider in New England, Fire Equipment Inc. works with clients across various industries, such as manufacturers, power plants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, museums, office buildings, new construction, hotels, and restaurants. FEI installs, designs, and services all major disciplines of fire protection systems—fire alarms, sprinklers, clean agent, kitchen suppression, fire extinguishers, and alarm monitoring—to ensure customers are code compliant and ultimately safe.

To learn more about Fire Equipment Inc. or to discuss your fire protection needs, visit www.feinewengland.com, call 888.296.1381 or email inquiry@feinewengland.com.

About Fire Equipment Inc.

Fire Equipment Inc. (FEI) is a full-service life safety company. Since 1928, we have led the way in the fire protection industry providing inspections, installation, design, and repairs. We provide our services to a wide range of industries throughout the New England area. We invest heavily in infrastructure, technology, and education to provide our customers with the best and most cost-effective solutions in the industry. FEI is a third-generation family-owned and operated company. FEI’s mission is to provide total life safety solutions protecting lives, valuable assets, and property. FEI has seven office locations serving all of New England--Medford, MA (HQ), Worcester, MA, Taunton, MA, Agawam, MA, Hyannis, MA, Smithfield, RI, and Manchester, NH. www.feinewengland.com

About Marioff

Marioff is a leading developer and innovator of high-pressure water mist fire protection, providing solutions worldwide under HI-FOG brand. HI-FOG safely controls and suppresses fire using significantly less water than conventional sprinkler systems, reducing water damage, cleanup time and operational downtime. Marioff is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit marioff.com.