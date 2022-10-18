Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced Pie Insurance (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services.

In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration, Pie, an insurtech company specializing in workers’ compensation insurance for small businesses, will be able to leverage Origami’s versatile platform to help agents and policyholders identify opportunities to enhance workplace safety and risk management.

“As a technology and data driven organization, we believe the Origami Risk claims management system will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional claims service to our customers, furthering our mission to empower small businesses to thrive,” said Dimitrius King, chief claims officer, Pie. “At the same time, the platform has the versatility to accommodate our growth geographically and expansion over time into other commercial lines of coverage.”

“By implementing Origami’s workers’ compensation claims and risk management solutions, Pie will be able to deliver added value to its policyholders and agents while reducing its operating costs,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie’s intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies nationwide.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.