DentalMonitoring and People + Practice Partner to Offer Complimentary Solutions Helping Providers Utilize Remote Monitoring to Attract Digital Native Patients and Fuel Profitable Practice Growth.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DentalMonitoring, the industry-leading company that has pioneered remote monitoring and artificial intelligence in the field of orthodontics, is partnering with People + Practice, a full-service digital marketing firm exclusively for dentists and orthodontists. This collaboration will help providers utilize remote monitoring to offer and, importantly, promote the convenience and quality that their evolving patient population desires in the treatment experience.

People + Practice noticed a sharp rise in interest from new patients when practices utilize innovative technology like DentalMonitoring, which complements the lifestyle of digital natives seeking the convenience and clarity of communication they have come to expect in every part of their daily lives.

“Patients today want convenience and practices that deploy DentalMonitoring offer shorter treatment times, fewer in-office appointments and seamless communication, delivering a superior patient experience, irrespective of treatment modality,” says Dr. Leon Klempner, CEO of People + Practice. “Our marketing clients utilize DentalMonitoring to provide a better experience and attract more patients, creating a substantial change in their financial outcomes.”

Building on its technology portfolio, DentalMonitoring recently launched its groundbreaking Virtual Practice Platform designed for doctors and patients to partner along the entire treatment journey through a suite of intelligent workflows and tools. Doctors will be able to identify, engage, qualify, and convert leads, optimize treatment and monitor patients, as well as benefit from opportunities for new revenue streams.

“The Virtual Practice Platform transforms care by allowing for lifetime patient engagement as well as practice optimization,” says Philippe Salah, CEO of DentalMonitoring. “This innovation is a testament to our forward-thinking mindset, led by an incredible team.”

Through the platform, DentalMonitoring aims to spearhead widespread transformation for practices who seek to benefit from data management, streamlined communication and operational efficiency all in one workflow. Doctors will be able to safely address a variety of orthodontic patient cases and optimize operations, from chair time and lead engagement to post-treatment monetization.

“Combined with our own tech-forward solutions like PatientCue™, a technology suite designed to accelerate the journey from website inquiry to scheduled appointment, we offer a powerful stack of cutting-edge marketing and technology solutions that offers significant growth opportunities for practices today,” concludes Dr. Klempner.

About DentalMonitoring

Since 2014, DentalMonitoring has revolutionized the management of clinical care and practice workflows through its AI-powered solutions, championing the utilization of data to improve the quality of care. Its unique patented platform will greatly increase the freedom to operate and choice of partners for all dental professionals, and allow digital solution providers the ability to leverage DentalMonitoring’s unique AI technology. To learn more visit: www.dental-monitoring.com.

About People + Practice

Founded by orthodontist Dr. Leon Klempner and marketing consultant Amy Epstein, People + Practice is a New York-based digital marketing firm on a mission to unveil the abundant opportunities for practices to thrive. We believe that right now is the Golden Age for provider growth, and we implement digital marketing strategies, technology and services that allow our clients to take advantage of it. To learn more visit www.pplpractice.com.