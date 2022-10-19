Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc to Open in 2027

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will open in 2027 at the premier resort of Long Beach on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The company has contracted with Trading Construction Works Organization to manage the new property.

The 20-km long white sandy Long Beach is the only location in Vietnam where people can watch the sun set over the ocean, offering spectacular views as the day comes to an end.

The new hotel will feature 200 guest rooms, each with standard area of approximately 50 square meters. It will have five dining facilities and lounges, including a restaurant offering Japanese cuisine, as well as a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, spa, and other facilities that will allow guests to enjoy a relaxing and fulfilling stay. There will also be three banquet and meeting rooms providing high-quality space and service for a wide variety of events. In addition, the property will contain around 65 villas affording unique enjoyment of its beachfront location.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., commented, “We are delighted that the Okura Group will be expanding our brand presence in the resort area. We will continue to develop hotels featuring the Japanese levels of hospitality that only Okura can offer.”

Phu Quoc Island is a lush green island in the Gulf of Thailand, located at the southernmost tip of Vietnam. It consists of the main island (the largest island in Vietnam) and 21 smaller islands, and is approximately one hour from Ho Chi Minh City and two hours from Hanoi by air. With its beautiful beaches and scenic natural environment, it has been selected as one of the "World's Greatest Islands" by American travel magazines and other publications.

Okura Nikko Hotels, operated by Hotel Okura, operates beach resort hotels under the Hotel Nikko brand in Okinawa (Hotel Nikko Alivila / Yomitan Resort Okinawa) and in Guam (Hotel Nikko Guam), Palau (Palau Royal Resort), and Bali (Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach). The new Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc will be a fully-fledged beach resort under the Okura brand.

Overview of Okura Resort & Spa Phu Quoc

Location: Zone 5, North – South Bai Truong Tourism & Residential Area, Duong To Communes, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, Vietnam

Number of guest rooms: around 200 rooms and 65 villas

Restaurants: six facilities, including a Japanese restaurant, an all-day dining facility, a lounge and a bar

Banquets & conference facilities: 3 banquet and meeting rooms

Facilities: Fitness center, outdoor pool and spa

Access: 20 minutes’ drive from Phu Quoc International Airport

About Trading Construction Works Organization

Trading Construction Works Organization, formerly known as Hanoi Materials Factory, was established in 1961 under the auspices of the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport’s Department of Materials Supply. After nearly 60 years of operation, Trading Construction Works Organization has made great progress, becoming one of the leading multi-industry economic groups in Vietnam, active in the fields of real estate, manufacturing, energy and other service sectors. More than 1,500 officers and employees are based at its Hanoi headquarters and construction sites in Lao Cai, Nghe An, Quang Ngai, and Ho Chi Minh City. Our mission is to become a pioneer in the fields of solar and wind energy, and we are constantly striving to innovate and deliver a variety of projects in the Vietnam residential, retail and hospitality real estate markets. Above all, we aim to help realize a clean, green and sustainable life for the entire Vietnamese nation and for the peoples of other countries.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 81 properties (54 in Japan and 27 overseas) encompassing some 24,733 guest rooms (as of October 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.