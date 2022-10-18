Cervello Partners with ST Engineering to Provide Cybersecurity for Rail Operational Networks

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cervello, a global leader in rail cybersecurity, announced today a new strategic partnership with ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group, to incorporate ST Engineering’s cybersecurity services as part of Cervello's patented rail security solution for rail operators and infrastructure managers. This partnership, which has already proven its value by securing the operations of one of the busiest rail networks in APAC, enhances Cervello's ability to offer and support its solution globally.

“We are pleased to officially announce our already proven strategic cooperation with ST Engineering, a proven technology and engineering powerhouse, as a significant step toward Cervello's continued global expansion,” states Roie Onn, Cervello's CEO & Co-Founder. “Combining ST Engineering’s decades of experience in empowering cyber resilience across various sectors, together with Cervello’s unparalleled expertise in rail-specific security, we are able to globally support rail organizations with cybersecurity solutions and services that enable them to operate more safely and efficiently.”

“Threats in the cyber-physical world are growing at an exponential rate and conventional ways of securing systems and assets are no longer sufficient,” said Goh Eng Choon, President, Cyber, ST Engineering. “The joint cybersecurity capabilities of ST Engineering and Cervello allow us to build a more comprehensive effective suite of cybersecurity rail solutions that is reliable and ensures business continuity for rail operators."

About Cervello

Cervello accelerates rail digital transformation by securing the industry’s infrastructure and operations from cyber threats. Cervello offers the industry's leading dedicated rail security platform, enabling rail companies to safely deliver connected service. Cervello’s platform gives you the confidence to see, secure, and manage all ​assets connected to your ​critical ​network, combining OT, IoT, IT and physical systems, and turn the associated data into a powerful resource. This means the end of any compromise between security​, safety​ and usability – put simply, this allows you to ​operate with confidence​. The world’s leading rail operators and infrastructure managers trust Cervello to minimize threats and prevent cybersecurity incidents, thereby increasing their safety, reliability, business continuity and service availability.