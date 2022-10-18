MaxLinear teams with prpl Foundation for Open Service Platform featuring its AnyWAN™ Broadband Chips running prplOS.

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the availability of the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform running prplOS. The company will showcase its powerful capability at the prpl Summit held on 20 October and at Broadband World Forum (BBWF) in Amsterdam (18 – 20 October – Exhibition Stand B-16.)

Based on the company’s newest generation of broadband SoCs - the AnyWAN™ series - and prpl Foundation’s latest prplOS middleware, this combined solution gives a ready-made platform for prpl members to develop robust carrier-grade gateway solutions that are highly scalable, independent, and highly adaptable to numerous WAN and LAN technologies.

Operators in the prpl Foundation strive to get a common middleware enabling their innovative apps and services to run on multiple hardware platforms. The MaxLinear Open Service Platform is a development kit for operators as well as for hardware and software developers. It streamlines various target applications onto a single platform, simplifies development, thereby providing more flexibility in design and a faster time to market. Developers and operators will now have the ability to easily test multiple services before customizing their own AnyWAN™-based platform.

“The focus of the prpl Foundation and all of our contributors is to provide reliable and secure CPE devices that drive innovative in-home services to the consumer through industry collaboration on an open-source platform,” said Randy Zimler, member of the prpl Foundation Board of Directors. “MaxLinear serves as a significant prpl community contributor and SoC provider that values the portability and power of an open-sourced software solution.”

“With prplOS we are able to abstract gateway platforms and focus on the services we are offering to our customers,” said Wojtek Makowski, Director CPE Ecosystem at Orange and a member of the Board of Directors of the prpl Foundation. “The time to deploy new services and hardware is thus significantly reduced. We are happy to have MaxLinear integrating and releasing their Open Service Platform as an additional next-gen solution to prplOS.”

“MaxLinear is dedicated to partnering with our customers to revolutionize how people connect through engineering innovation,” said Will Torgerson, vice president and general manager, Broadband group for MaxLinear. “The challenge for the telecommunications industry is bringing that innovation to market quickly. Working with the prpl Foundation on this powerful open-source hardware development platform gives developers and operators the tools they need to easily develop and test multiple services.”

About the AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform

The AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform is a Hardware Design Kit (HDK) that comprises a ready-made broadband gateway for both ethernet gateways as well as XGS-PON fiber home gateway units (HGU). The hardware includes:

XGS-PON

10G Ethernet WAN and LAN

2.5G Ethernet

Triple Band Wi-Fi 6E

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

The platform runs prplOS and is capable of fully offloading its data traffic and includes a powerful CPU to run multiple operator services, including the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) of containerized apps and services. In addition, MaxLinear provides access to a git repository feeding into prplOS and the entire solution is included in the prplOS Continuous Integration (CI) process. The Open Service Platform will be available as two different hardware development kits through MaxLinear distributors, such as Mouser and DigiKey. (URX851-HDK-3 with a commercial industrial design housing and URX851-HDK-4 with perspex plate housing). The software is accessible via prpl and MaxLinear git repositories.

About AnyWAN™ SoCs

The AnyWAN™ series SoC devices are multi-gigabit service-rate home routers and gateway chips that offer multiple 10G and 2.5G high-speed interfaces, high-performance packet accelerators, and embedded Intel® Atom™ CPU cores. The SoCs bring 10G service-rates into users’ homes. This platform spans a wide range of value tiers and WAN technologies such as PON fiber ONUs, DOCSIS cable, Ethernet, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), DSL or G.fast. Developers get access to a versatile hardware and Software Development Kit (SDK) for multi-gigabit home gateways with 10G PON, 10G Ethernet WAN and LAN, 2.5G Ethernet WAN and LAN, DSL or G.fast, Voice FXS, USB 3.2, as well as tri-band Wi-Fi 6E R2 and Wi-Fi 7.

In a related release, MaxLinear and SoftAtHome also announced that the companies are partnering on a prpl Life Cycle Management Solution for home gateways.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open-APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

