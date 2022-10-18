BabyQuip Strategically Partners with SlumberPod and Celebrates Second Annual Quality Provider Month

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BabyQuip, the #1 baby gear rental service, today announced new efforts to support its Quality Providers (the independent contractors who rent baby and children’s gear on the BabyQuip platform), including a new partnership with SlumberPod. BabyQuip is also hosting a lineup of events and perks for its Quality Provider community throughout October as part of its annual Quality Provider Month.

“BabyQuip is fueled by our network of Quality Providers, and we’re continuously seeking new ways to support our independent contractor community with resources, tools, and other benefits to help them further their businesses and provide a best-in-class experience for vacationing families,” said Fran Maier, CEO of BabyQuip.

BabyQuip continues to expand rental access to top-of-the-line products that make family travel safe, convenient, and comfortable. As part of a new strategic partnership with SlumberPod, Quality Providers and customers will receive special discounts on SlumberPod’s quick-assembly privacy pod for babies and toddlers, which is among the most in-demand rentals on the platform. In addition, the brand will treat Quality Providers to an exclusive demonstration of its latest product innovation, the SlumberPod 3.0.

“Our team earnestly understands the challenges parents face when traveling with little ones, so BabyQuip is the perfect partner to further expand the availability of our products to vacationing families,” said Katy Mallory, Co-Founder and CEO of SlumberPod. “Our hope is that, through BabyQuip’s rental providers, many more families will have the opportunity to experience comfortable family room-sharing and enjoy smoother, more restful trips as a result.”

In appreciation of its Quality Provider community, Baby Quip has designated October as Quality Provider Month. The platform is currently hosting its second annual month-long celebration, which includes informational webinars and presentations led by BabyQuip’s leadership team, top-earning Quality Providers, and top brands in the baby and family industries, along with other virtual events, giveaways, and discounts. Proceeds from BabyQuip’s limited-edition Quality Provider Month 2022 apparel line will benefit the National Diaper Bank Network.

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light & Travel Happy" to over 1,000 locations in the US, Canada and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of over 1,300 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental or cleaning businesses through its managed marketplace. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham, Curator Hotels, AvantStay, and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show, Shark Tank in March, 2020. For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com or connect @babyquip.