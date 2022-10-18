Zoom Accelerates Global Productivity and Growth With Effective Communication From Grammarly Business

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammarly, the company powering effective communication for over 50,000 teams daily, today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has amplified productivity globally with Grammarly Business, the company’s enterprise offering. As one of the world’s leading video communications platforms, Zoom is collaborating with Grammarly to drive more efficient and consistent written communication across its global team, support team onboarding and growth, and enhance the customer experience.

With the shift to remote work increasing demand for Zoom’s offerings, the marketing team had to rapidly scale the volume of its communications and content production to serve new audiences. AI writing assistance from Grammarly Business helps Zoom meet that demand without making trade-offs between quality and efficiency.

“Businesses today need to move faster and be more agile, which requires excellent internal and external communications,” said Dorian Stone, Head of Organizations Revenue at Grammarly. “With Grammarly Business, Zoom is empowering teams to be more productive and consistent at scale, leading to better customer and employee experience and greater company efficiency.”

Grammarly’s in-line writing feedback on correctness, clarity, style, and tone enhanced the quality and consistency of all internal and external communication as Zoom rapidly grew, from team interactions to branded materials, social media and blog posts, and more. The team implemented customized style guides—with 175+ rules built in—to ensure on-brand use of language and quickly onboard new team members to brand guidelines. Brand tone profiles take this a step further by aligning the entire team to Zoom’s company voice, and Zoom plans to use preset text snippets to speed up writing and ensure consistent use of product- and compliance-related messaging.

“Delivering happiness to our customers is at the core of everything we do at Zoom—and that requires effectively communicating our brand story,” said Rhonda Hughes, Global Head of Content, Social Media, and Customer Advocacy at Zoom. “Grammarly Business gives us a scalable way to tell that story to more people worldwide. It helps our team be more productive and confident while giving us time back to focus on more creative, impactful work.”

The impact of effective communication at Zoom is clear. Based on analysis of aggregate metrics from Zoom’s analytics dashboard in Grammarly Business, key results achieved include:

Over 10,000 style guide suggestions delivered to the global team

delivered to the global team Over 7,000 estimated hours of team time saved in 2022

of team time saved in 2022 Improvement of 71% of communications, on average, in 2022

And because Grammarly Business offers in-depth insights and analytics and enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, Zoom can continue to scale with the peace of mind that its data is protected.

To learn more about how Zoom helps people and businesses stay connected so they can get more done together, visit https://zoom.us/. For more on Grammarly Business and the link between effective communication and business results, visit https://www.grammarly.com/business.

Additional Resources:

Visit our blog to watch the video and download the case study: How Zoom Championed the WFH World with Grammarly Business

About Grammarly

Grammarly is on a mission to improve lives by improving communication. Every day, tens of millions of people and over 50,000 teams worldwide trust Grammarly’s AI-powered communication assistance to help them write confidently and achieve results. Our comprehensive offerings—Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly for Developers—empower individuals, enterprises, and organizations with unmatched communication support wherever writing happens. Across all product offerings, Grammarly’s real-time suggestions provide comprehensive feedback powered by a combination of AI and human expertise. Grammarly is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.