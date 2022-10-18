Velodyne Lidar Signs New Multi-Year Agreement with Visimind

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a new multi-year agreement with Swedish company Visimind Group to provide customers in the EMEIA region with integrated solutions, including mapping and vegetation management, powered by Velodyne’s lidar technology. This agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Visimind and Velodyne Lidar, including a 3-year supply agreement for Puck and Ultra Puck lidar sensors. Shipping has already begun.

Visimind is an expert and leading provider in airborne mapping of power lines and portable solutions for major European energy distribution. Visimind offers a line of products that enable better control of infringements, proper vegetation maintenance and complete mapping of power lines. Visimind’s solutions, powered by high-precision inertial measurement units (IMUs) from OxTS and sensors from Velodyne, including Puck, Ultra Puck and Alpha Prime, contribute to increased public safety by securing precise information to energy distribution companies.

Velodyne Lidar sensors chosen for high performance

Visimind’s selection of Velodyne was driven by the high performance, ease of integration and lower power usage of their sensors, enabling long operation time and portability. “We have been in the mapping business for more than 20 years, with our first lidar integration in 2007,” said Daniel Öhman, CTO of Visimind. “After testing many sensors available on the market, we were most impressed with Velodyne’s performance and outstanding quality, especially in challenging weather conditions and environments. In addition to technical requirements, we chose Velodyne due to their strong reputation and customer support. As the inventor of 3D lidar, we are proud to be working with an innovative leader whose technology has helped us develop and sell our solutions over the years.”

“Visimind is transforming airborne mapping for the energy industry with its lidar-powered solutions,” said Laura Wrisley, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Velodyne Lidar. “Equipped with Velodyne’s lidar sensors and IMUs by OxTS, Visimind’s products provide energy distributors the precision needed to manage their power lines and vegetation, which increases overall public safety as well as sustainability and efficiency for those companies.”

Multiple Visimind solutions use Velodyne Lidar

Visimind is successfully using Velodyne’s lidar technology in several types of applications, for example in their products PLCT, E Cutter and mDAM. PLCT is a tool for real-time control of vegetation infringement. In a recent customer integration in France, PLCT is being used in the field to detect places where vegetation is in dangerous proximity to power lines. Lidar data from the Puck combined with Visimind’s software enables this tracking in real-time. Utilizing the Ultra Puck, E Cutter is a pruning machine that provides the operator efficient, precise, real-time control under power lines. The mDAM mapping system uses both Ultra Puck and Alpha Prime sensors mounted on a drone, car, helicopter or similar vehicle to create detailed surface maps of accessible and less accessible terrain. Visimind’s integrative solutions in mapping for the energy industry are enabling increased public safety in that sector.

