OSARO and Sealed Air Demonstrate Fully Automated Bagging System for E-commerce Fulfillment

OSARO staff members prepare the OSARO® Robotic Bagging System with Sealed Air's AUTOBAG® in San Francisco for shipping to the PACK EXPO 2022 trade show in Chicago, which starts on Sunday. (Photo: Business Wire)

The OSARO Robotic Bagging System pairs robots powered by OSARO’s advanced vision software with SEE’s AUTOBAG® brand high-speed bagging system. OSARO’s autonomous piece-picking robot integrates with existing logistics facilities to fulfill orders quickly and efficiently.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, will team with Sealed Air (SEE) to demonstrate the latest innovation for high-volume e-commerce and fulfillment operations at this year’s PACK EXPO International (Booth #S2939), October 23-26 in Chicago.

The OSARO Robotic Bagging System pairs robots powered by OSARO’s advanced vision software with SEE’s AUTOBAG® brand high-speed bagging system. OSARO’s autonomous piece-picking robot integrates with existing logistics facilities to fulfill orders quickly and efficiently. The system is now available as a ‘drop-in’ upgrade to either existing or new fulfillment operations.

At the SEE booth, the two companies will demonstrate the picking and bagging of apparel, which represents a large proportion of polybag packaging demand in e-commerce.

“This pairing streamlines the deployment of robotic auto-bagging applications for customers, providing an end-to-end solution for a high-demand need against the backdrop of persistent labor shortages,” said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. “We look forward to putting our piece-picking robot to work with equipment from a trusted and experienced supplier like SEE.”

“SEE is transforming to a world-class, digitally driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions. This partnership with OSARO is an example of how automation is helping customers not only meet demand and increase operational efficiency, but accelerate innovation and transformation within their industries,” said Tobias Grasso, SEE’s president of the Americas. “We are excited to work alongside OSARO and look forward to showcasing our combined capabilities during this year’s PACK EXPO International.”

Unlike conventional automation products, OSARO’s robotic systems offer unmatched object recognition and manipulation that augment bagging productivity, delivering robust and efficient automation in a wide variety of logistics applications. Operating with minimal human oversight, 24x7, the OSARO Robotic Bagging System is capable of packing and shipping a wide range of SKUs.

Fulfillment centers, warehouses, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce centers can now upgrade and streamline order fulfillment by pairing OSARO’s sophisticated pick-and-place robotics with equipment from SEE, a leader in packaging automation.

Where to learn more about OSARO’s automated bagging solutions:

