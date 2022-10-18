Tech PR Firm, Olmstead Williams Communications, Builds Reputation Crisis Response Team with Advanced Digital Reputation Management from Digijaks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olmstead Williams Communications (OWC), a leading Los Angeles tech public relations firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Digijaks Group to deliver a comprehensive suite of crisis communication tools to protect online reputations. The OWC and Digijaks crisis response team can better protect clients’ online reputations, mitigating what can be drastic consequences for leaders, businesses and customers.

“Online reputational threats can come from anywhere, including lawsuits, an embarrassing video posted or negative reviews -- all of which rise to the top of Google Search for all to see,” said Tracy Williams, OWC’s CEO. “Digijaks’ impressive track record with high-profile clients brings proprietary and effective technology to defend and support our clients’ reputations in the digital universe.”

Digijaks and OWC bring a comprehensive solution to repair, protect and build a reputation in a crisis. Digijaks starts at the source by identifying attackers, addressing reputation incidents from online misinformation to offline physical disruption and improving clients’ cyber security. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology monitors and addresses social media, website and search engine attacks.

“Just one digital attack on a brand’s reputation can cost millions, which is why proactive and efficient white hat cyber and reputation security responses need to be adopted by every successful CEO and business,” said Alan W. Silberberg, Digijaks’ CEO and founder. “Everything is hackable and everyone has some form of cyber security problem. OWC and Digijaks are two sides of a coin to fight malicious technical mechanics of online attacks and improve brand reputation management for current and new clients.”

The costs of a damaged online reputation are immeasurable but can lead to a 90% loss of customers, according to Trust Pilot. In fact, according to a Deloitte reputation risk survey, 41% of those surveyed claimed the biggest impact on a business dealing with a reputation risk event was the loss of revenue.

About Digijaks Group

Digijaks Group is a cybersecurity firm with a robust combination of tested trade secrets and artificial intelligence paired with human subject matter experts. Digijaks specializes in offering boutique solutions for high-impact individuals, brands and organizations to deal with the combination of cyber issues and digital reputation management and control. The firm has served corporations, governments, CEOs, politicians and entertainers. Founder and CEO Alan W. Silberberg has over 25+ years of security experience working with clients like Microsoft, Revlon and the US Small Business Administration, and holding positions such as former White House aide, National Archives Task Force member and executive at Paramount pictures. To learn more, visit www.digijaks.com.

About Olmstead Williams Communications

Olmstead Williams Communications is a leading Los Angeles tech public relations firm with significant reputation management and thought leadership practice. The firm is well known for its message training that prepares CEOs for the national news media stage. It has a 14-year track record serving clients in fintech, healthcare tech, personal tech, medical device and pharmaceutical industry, construction and real estate tech, telecom and more. To learn more, visit www.olmsteadwilliams.com.