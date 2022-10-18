Recharge Capital Announces Incubation Investment with Disney Investing Arm into IVF Health Services in Southeast Asia, Generation Prime

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recharge Capital, a leading thematic-first private investment firm, is announcing a ~$3 million incubation investment into Generation Prime. The digital healthcare platform will be the first full-stack, closed-loop IVF and related health services provider with IVF clinic roll-ups serving Southeast Asia, a region of over 600 million residents. The incubation group includes Recharge Capital, Thompson Medical Group, and Shamrock Holdings, Inc., an investment vehicle for the Disney Family. The incubation marks the first investment in Southeast Asia for Shamrock Holdings.

“Fertility is one of the most pressing issues facing our society, however the sector remains largely overlooked,” said Lorin Gu, Founder of Recharge Capital. “A common misconception is that IVF services are exclusively used by a small segment of the population who are naturally infertile. In reality, people use IVF for a wide variety of family planning and healthcare needs, and we are proud to support Generation Prime in scaling its cutting-edge technology to serve patients at a manageable cost.”

Rapidly declining fertility rates around the world are a signal of a looming population decrease. According to the UN, global birth rates have halved over the past 70 years, and studies show that by 2045, close to 50% of couples are expected to rely on IVF for conception. Despite these markers, female health conditions totaled just 1% of pharmaceutical research funding in 2020.

For Recharge and its incubator partners, Generation Prime represents an opportunity to address prevailing fertility issues in Southeast Asia through technological innovation. “Generation Prime is advancing IVF treatments as a critical element of digital healthcare services in the region,” said Heidy Ang, Director of Business Development at Generation Prime. The services will cater to not only women and couples residing in the region, but also the significant international medical tourism demand deriving from China and all around the world.

Through its first investment in the region, Shamrock Holdings intends to increase accessibility to this crucial reproductive technology. “We are delighted to support Generation Prime and its mission to enhance reproductive opportunities and fertility treatments for the people of Southeast Asia,” said Greg Martin, President of Shamrock Holdings, Inc.

About Recharge Capital

Recharge Capital is a thematic-first private investment firm headquartered in New York and Singapore. Recharge sets the thematic focus around fintech, healthcare and deep-tech enablement, and is currently focusing on separate funds for private investing (Venture), and cross-over investing (Semiconductor Enablement, DeFi, and Women’s Health). All funds have close integration and synergies across the strategies, under a rigorous governance structure. Recharge holds the philosophy of "thematic first, geography second, asset class third” with consistently strong and scalable results. Recharge believes that truly thematic investors should substantiate the approach with concrete competitive edges, which has resulted in partnerships with industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://www.rechargecapital.com.