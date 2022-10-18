‘Cannabis Dispensary of the Future’ NOXX Announces New Cookies Dispensary Partnership in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOXX, a Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer, today announced a retail and distribution partnership with international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies that includes a new 3,000-square-foot Cookies flagship retail location opening in November in Grand Rapids, which will be the only one in the region. The partnership marks the latest phase of NOXX’s community-focused growth plan, where NOXX’s flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on 28th Street has already served thousands in the West Michigan community.

Located just off of I-131 and Ann Street at 330 Ann St. NW, Cookies Grand Rapids provides access to the entire West Michigan region the distinctive shopping experience Cookies retail locations are lauded for while being uniquely curated with design elements inspired by the local community, including a local reserve apparel line specific to Grand Rapids. Customers will also have access to the largest selection of Cookies premium-quality products in the state, with offerings from Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup Genetics, Minntz and Grandiflora product lines.

The NOXX flagship on 28th Street and the NOXX store opening soon at 1234 Plainfield will also include “Cookies Corners”, a modern store-within-a-store retail experience featuring Cookies branded wall displays, accessories and a selection of Cookies award-winning cannabis products unavailable anywhere else in the region. Cookies, founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner, opened its first Michigan storefront in 2020 and currently operates locations in Ann Arbor, Detroit and Kalamazoo.

“Cookies is one of the most well-respected cannabis brands in the world and NOXX is proud to bring the largest selection of Cookies’ proprietary genetics and world-class products to Grand Rapids,” said Tommy Nafso, CEO and founder of NOXX. “​​NOXX is brewing something special in Michigan and this partnership with Cookies drastically increases access to top-shelf cannabis in Grand Rapids’ thriving cannabis community.”

Powered by NOXX’s best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, Cookies in Grand Rapids customers will be able to browse and order hundreds of products online, with the option for home delivery or in-store pickup at the shop’s dedicated to-go window. To celebrate the grand opening of Cookies newest Michigan retail location, the West Michigan community is invited to a ribbon cutting celebration in late November 2022 that will include a live DJ, local food, free giveaways and an exclusive after party hosted by NOXX.

“Michigan is one of my favorite cannabis markets in the country because of the community’s appreciation for high-quality herb and hash,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “Our Michigan customers are loyal and they can expect an evolving menu that will spoil the lungs of smokers and connoisseurs."

As a company committed to creating a more inclusive world through the power of cannabis, NOXX will hire a minimum of 25% of employees for its Cookies in Grand Rapids store from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, 17 census tracts that the city has determined suffer as a result of systemic and historic inequities.

To learn more about NOXX and its future planned dispensary locations, visit noxx.com.

About NOXX

NOXX is a Michigan-based vertical cannabis company providing the best brands at the best prices, through innovation, quality, and inclusivity. From an omnichannel perspective across retail, wholesale, ecommerce and delivery, NOXX offers an unmatched experience meeting customers where they want to shop. The leadership team’s extensive history in executive management combined with deep cannabis market knowledge translates to elevated consumer experiences grounded in authenticity. Named for a friendly being from another galaxy on a mission to create a more inclusive world through the power of cannabis, NOXX and its house of brands provide exceptional cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and other cannabis products at dispensaries across the state. Learn more at noxx.com.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit https://shop.cookies.co/