TransUnion Accelerates Cloud-Native Innovation with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that TransUnion has expanded its global automation capabilities with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to accelerate feature development for customers and migrate to the cloud at scale and velocity. Ansible Automation Platform helps TransUnion consolidate disparate tooling and increase the speed of delivery of new products and services to its customers.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. TransUnion is a leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents where they provide solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. TransUnion has been using Red Hat solutions to modernize its IT infrastructure and improve IT performance and costs for several years.

Like many customers, TransUnion is expanding its use of Ansible Automation Platform to address growing demands for automation, including cloud migration and provisioning of on premises and cloud infrastructure. Ansible Automation Platform integrates with platforms that they’re already using, like AWS, so developers can automate right away with the skills they already have. Ansible Automation Platform provides a repeatable way to provision and deploy both middleware and applications right to servers in AWS, with an automation framework that provides a level of governance and compliance, but still enables teams to provision infrastructure in AWS and deploy applications.

Red Hat’s expert consultants also worked with TransUnion to facilitate a broader culture of automation by integrating communities of practice, tools and processes and breaking down the silos that frequently exist when extending automation across an organization. IT teams now spend less time on repetitive work and more time on their core responsibilities, and no longer need specialized experts to fully realize the value of automation.

Prior to implementing Ansible Automation Platform organization-wide, developer teams in various regions were building bespoke pipelines for automation, using templates that were sparse and duplicated across its ecosystem. With the help of Red Hat Consulting, TransUnion streamlined their underlying automation framework to consolidate tooling and create key template playbooks that are reusable, so teams have a repository of automation content that can be configured in other technical scenarios. As a result, TransUnion shortened its migration pipeline development from months to minutes, reducing the cost of feature development and speeding up the delivery to customers.

TransUnion plans to continue expanding its use of Ansible Automation Platform to further consolidate and simplify its modules and frameworks in the cloud.

Supporting Quotes

Thomas Anderson, vice president, Ansible, Red Hat

“Our customers are operating in increasingly complex IT environments, spanning on-premises datacenters to public and private clouds, that rely on automation to effectively scale. With the organization-wide extension of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, TransUnion can accelerate workloads and migrate to the cloud quicker, allowing them to spend more time innovating and delivering new products to their customers.”

Vishal Patel, director, GTP, TransUnion

As we expand our automation use in our technology and across the organization, achieving organizational alignment and interoperability is top priority for TransUnion. Red Hat has helped us establish a community based framework for a more collaborative culture, with easily shareable and reusable templates that make automation accessible for various IT teams and lower the barrier to automation. Now, developers are freed up to advance broader strategic and organizational goals.”

Ryan Searles, vice president, Global Technology, TransUnion

“Implementing Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to expand our cloud initiatives enables us to scale and standardize application deployments quickly and efficiently, with consolidated tooling and an underlying foundation for future projects. Now, we can focus on innovation in the cloud, without having to worry about how we’re going to get there.”

