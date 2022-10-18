American Molecular Labs selects 1health.io for its Direct-to-Consumer Test and Ordering Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Molecular Laboratories (AML), a state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic and biotech development company based in Chicago, Illinois, selects 1health.io, an industry-leading software company revolutionizing the way laboratories expand testing into the at-home markets, to deliver its innovative new lab tests direct-to-consumers.

American Molecular Laboratories specializes in the diagnosis of infection, disease, and early detection cancer screening predominantly in the gastrointestinal tract. The Company is most notable for its proprietary Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial test.

H. pylori is one of the most common chronic bacterial infections found in humans, affecting approximately 4.4 billion individuals worldwide (Hooi et al., 2017, Global Prevalence of Helicobacter pylori Infection: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Gastroenterology), and it is considered a major contributor to the pathogenesis of peptic ulcer disease and other gastric malignancies including cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid. H. pylori infection is one of the leading causes of Antibiotic resistance in the world and AML’s PyloriDx is the new gold standard to facilitate the most effective antibiotic treatment for H pylori.

The new partnership between 1health and American Molecular Laboratories will enable AML to establish a market presence, selling its food sensitivity, food allergy, and other patent-pending tests, into the direct-to-consumer lab testing market which is forecast to grow at a 22.6% compound annual growth rate over the next ten years, hitting $8.8 billion by 2031 according to research group, Transparency Marketing in its report “North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Insights, 2021-2031” published in Q1 2022.

“We have a strong science team that is driving innovation, accuracy, and efficiency within American Molecular Labs. Because of this unique differentiator, we can offer products that are reliable, easy to collect, and affordable,” states President & Founder, Sam Zhang. “Now, with the 1health platform, we have a solution that enables us to offer some of our most popular tests, at competitive price points, directly to consumers, clinicians, and even other lab partners. We are able to deploy these tests quickly and end-to-end which gives us another competitive advantage in the marketplace,” Zhang adds.

1health offers clinical and direct-to-consumer solutions that connect into its platform enabling labs to sell tests to their customers via an intuitive user portal. The lab can then manage patient information securely, including kit registration, sample tracking, notifications, and reporting, among a host of other features.

“American Molecular Laboratories offers the only test in the world, its H. pylori test, that uses a non-evasive mechanism to test gastric malignancies, including certain types of cancer and lymphomas. This test can help save thousands of lives,” states 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia. “Now, with our platform, AML can now take this highly-specialized test and its other innovative health and wellness tests to many channels, including selling to physicians, labs, and consumers,” Maghsoodnia continues.

“We are proud they have selected the 1health platform to meet their needs in both the clinical and direct-to-consumer markets,” added Maghsoodnia.

About American Molecular Laboratories

American Molecular Laboratories (AML) is a state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic and biotech development company that was founded by Sam Zhang and an expert scientific team in molecular diagnostics.

Located in Chicago’s north suburbs, AML utilizes molecular analytic tools and methodologies to design, develop, and implement cutting-edge diagnostic medicine solutions. Its research and product development programs are focused on the diagnosis of infection, disease, and early detection cancer screening predominantly in the gastrointestinal tract.

AML provides testing services and products to hospitals, clinics, and labs. The Company also serves major pharmaceutical companies by providing molecular testing solutions in drug development and research. Learn more at www.amlaboratories.com.

About 1health.io

1health is driving healthcare innovation by revolutionizing the way laboratories service medical providers and consumers. By providing a modern, secure, and easy-to-use software platform, 1health enables diagnostic testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, not days or weeks, thereby reducing costs and expanding growth opportunities for laboratories. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved.

1health is proud to help leading-edge laboratories like St. Jude Labs, Thomas Scientific, Apollo Laboratories, Premier Lab Solutions, Gene by Gene, and many others and provides testing services to hundreds of leading enterprise companies including Raley’s, Starbucks, Cruise, and the U.S. Air Force. Learn more at: www.1health.io.