Thryv Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to Canadian Small Businesses

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the software platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is expanding its reach in Canada through direct investments, including a new regional headquarters in Toronto and new partnerships to increase availability of cloud-based services for SMBs.

Thryv aims to create efficiencies and increase profitability for the more than 1.5 million SMBs in Canada. Direct investments in the region include an office in Toronto, which will open later in 2022 as a regional headquarters, and the hiring of a new Canadian sales team.

“ We can help entrepreneurs in Canada achieve their revenue and growth goals through our platform,” said Marie Caron, president of International Markets at Thryv. “ Our increased presence includes leveraging Canadian business experts that understand the unique challenges owners are facing so we can better support their success through the adoption of technology.”

Partnerships such as the recently announced alliance with Canada’s GetintheLoop and the Canadian Franchise Association will introduce Thryv’s business tools to a new community of business owners. Thryv will participate in Business Development Bank of Canada’s Small Business Week, Oct. 16-22, with #TheGreatGiveback, a 5-day campaign to celebrate the expansion into Canada. Thryv has also partnered with Toronto Global, a team of experienced advisors assisting international businesses to grow and expand into the Toronto Region.

“ We welcome Thryv’s presence in Toronto as our city revs its economic engine and continues its recovery from the pandemic,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. “ As our economy evolves, organizations like Thryv can help our small businesses navigate today’s landscape and achieve the success they work so hard for.”

Thryv has expanded the availability of its ThryvPaySM payment solution to support Canadian small business owners. ThryvPay gives businesses the flexibility to allow their customers to pay in the form that best suits them. It has a robust suite of features including accepting credit, digital wallets and bank transfer payments with ease, next-day availability of funds, accepting gratuities, seamless integration with multiple accounting and bookkeeping software apps such as Quickbooks, click-to-pay from invoicing, recurring payments, installment or payment plans and membership program billing. ThryvPay also allows business owners the ability to add in convenience fees associated with their payment transaction in accordance with local regulations.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.