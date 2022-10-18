Kubota Off to the Races with Trackhouse Racing Partnership

Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today a partnership for Kubota to become the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing and serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, in addition to added races in the 2023 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today a partnership for Kubota to become the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing and serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, in addition to added races in the 2023 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced a partnership for Kubota to become the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing and serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, in addition to added races in the 2023 season. Kubota and Chastain delivered the announcement Monday during Kubota’s annual dealer meeting in Grapevine, Texas.

“It was both an honor and a lot of fun to stand before Kubota dealers and employees to tell them they are going to be part of NASCAR Cup Racing,” said Ross Chastain, who is among eight drivers still contending in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. “They were just as pumped about the news as everyone at Trackhouse Racing is about welcoming Kubota to our partner family. We are joining together at the perfect time as we push for the playoffs.”

Kubota is known for its versatility, reliability, and durability across its complete lineup of equipment–from sub-compact, compact, and utility tractors, hay tools, and construction equipment, to residential lawn and garden, commercial turf equipment, and utility vehicles. Kubota customers take pride in getting things done on their properties and jobsites, and it’s that ‘do-it-yourself’ spirit that led Kubota to become the #1 selling compact* and sub-compact** tractor brand in the U.S., as well as #1 rated for durability and owner experience in the U.S.***

“Hard work and a passion for horsepower runs through the veins of race fans and Kubota customers alike, and as Kubota celebrates our 50th anniversary in the U.S., there’s no better team to partner with than Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain,” said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. “Fans of the sport are used to seeing Kubota’s iconic orange equipment across America, and we’re thrilled to add orange to the racetrack, too, by sponsoring this team on the rise and Ross into the playoff push.”

As an eighth-generation farmer, Chastain knows the value of hard work as his family owns J.D.I. Farms in Punta Gorda, Florida, a 400-acre watermelon farm.

Chastain gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, then visited victory lane in April at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. His Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez earned the team its third victory of the season when he won at Sonoma Raceway in California in June. On Sunday, Chastain took second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first of three races in the Round of 8 and is now second among the eight remaining drivers in the playoffs with 4,063 points, 18 points ahead of the transfer position. With two races remaining in the Round of 8, including this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chastain can earn a spot to race for the championship in a winner-take-all-format at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.

Trackhouse Founder and Owner Justin Marks credits the team’s corporate relationships as key to his organization’s quick success in the sport. “Ever since we started Trackhouse, we have aimed to associate ourselves with some of the best brands in the world and Kubota certainly falls into that camp,” said Marks, who started Trackhouse as a single-car team in 2021 and expanded to a two-car team in 2022.

Additionally, Kubota recently announced a partnership with ThorSport Racing to serve as the team’s Official Tractor Company in multiple NASCAR Truck Series events with Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. This new partnership with Trackhouse further establishes Kubota’s commitment to its customers, dealers and racing fans across the country.

Catch all the racing action live from Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend as both drivers continue their push through the playoffs. Rhodes competes in the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 on Saturday with coverage beginning at 12 p.m. CT on FS1 and Chastain lines up in the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

* Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower models from 2009 to 2020

** Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2021

*** Award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

Kubota Tractor Corporation supplies products and services to United States residents only. Kubota Tractor Corporation reserves the right to change the stated specifications without notice. These comparisons are for descriptive purposes only and do not provide any express or implied warranty of any nature, including any warranty of merchantability or for a particular purpose. For complete operational information, the operator's manual should be consulted. Kubota strongly recommends the use of a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) and seat belt in almost all applications. For information regarding Kubota products or services outside the United States, see Kubota Corporation's global website.

About Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing is a professional stock car auto racing organization that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is owned by Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Trackhouse Racing Team is in its second season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, fielding two cars with Daniel Suarez returning in the No. 99 Chevrolet and Ross Chastain driving the No. 1 Chevrolet. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com.