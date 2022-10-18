Enevate and Boat Propulsion Innovator Sealence to Collaborate on Development of a High-Performance Battery Cell for Marine Applications

IRVINE, Calif. & MILAN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enevate, a pioneering battery innovation company featuring extreme fast charge and high energy density battery technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and other markets, announced that it has completed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Italian marine propulsion innovator Sealence to collaborate on the development of a high performance battery cell for jet boat propulsion.

The industrial deep tech start-up Sealence has developed an ultra-efficient electric propulsion system called DeepSpeed that operates silently and reduces vibration for sea craft ranging from fast tenders to large yachts. The DeepSpeed clean energy electric boat jets can deliver from 250 horsepower to 1,300 horsepower, with a worldwide patented technology boasting energy efficiency parameters significantly higher than any other propeller-based naval propulsion systems for a very large range of applications.

In addition to EV performance benefits, Enevate’s silicon battery technology delivers up to 26 percent reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for manufacturing of vehicle batteries with Enevate’s XFC-Energy technology compared to today’s conventional lithium-ion EV batteries (21 percent for NCA and 26 percent for NMC cells [kg CO2 eq. cradle-to-gate, per 1 KWh cell capacity]). This has the potential to support sustainable navigation by lowering the carbon footprint at the beginning of the system’s life cycle, which is significant because battery manufacturing is the highest contributor of CO2 emissions to the overall manufacturing of any electric vehicle.

Sealence’s unique DeepSpeed electric marine propulsion system requires battery performance very similar to Enevate’s electric automotive vehicle performance specifications, specifically high energy density with high discharge rates, long cycle life and extreme fast charge capability. Enevate and Sealence engineers are planning to jointly work together in both Southern California and Italy to prove key battery performance metrics first followed by a joint prototype collaboration to validate a prototype design.

“As Sealence looks to compete globally in the clean marine propulsion market, we sought out a battery partner that could deliver high energy, high discharge and superb battery performance for our revolutionary jet propulsion design – and Enevate was an ideal fit,” commented Sealence VP Michele Straniero.

“The combination of Enevate’s silicon anode battery technology and Sealence’s revolutionary DeepSpeed ultra-efficient propulsion design can significantly accelerate the energy transition in many segments of the marine mobility sector, with economic advantages for the operators and at the same time positive impact for the environment with less pollution both in water and in the air,” said Sealence founder and CEO William Gobbo.

“Our collaboration with Sealence provides a significant opportunity for Enevate as we develop, demonstrate and provide our battery expertise and technology to a range of electric vehicle markets including motorcycle, automotive, marine, and electric power equipment,” said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. “We are especially excited to be working with Sealence as they chart new and revolutionary approaches to marine propulsion.”

ABOUT SEALENCE (www.sealence.it)

Founded in 2017, Sealence is an industrial deep tech company in scale-up phase headquartered in Italy with representative offices in California, China, and New Zealand. With its unique electric jet propulsion system, Sealence’s vision is to bring to the naval sector the same revolution that jet propulsion brought to the aviation industry and at the same time promoting the transition to renewable energy in the marine sector. Featuring energy efficiency parameters significantly higher than any other propeller-based naval propulsion systems Sealence’s patented technology brings financial savings to the user and environmental benefit to the planet.

ABOUT ENEVATE (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and other markets, with a vision of EVs charging as fast as refueling gas cars, accessible and affordable to everyone, and accelerating EVs’ mass adoption. Boasting a portfolio of more than 500 patents issued and in process, Enevate’s pioneering advancements (including leveraging accelerated battery testing and machine learning) in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low-temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate's vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company's investors include Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung Venture Investment Corp, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital, and Bangchak. Enevate®, the Enevate logo, HD-Energy®, XFC-Energy® and eBoost® are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.