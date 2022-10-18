Leostream Teams with Liquidware on Best-of-Breed Digital Workspace Management Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, today announced a joint digital workspace management solution with Liquidware Inc. that keeps desktops and applications agile and always available.

The combination of the Liquidware Essentials™ bundle with Leostream’s connection management platform offers customers a single, cohesive, tested, scalable and affordable solution that connects end users to their desktops or applications seamlessly, from any device, using any display protocol.

Unlike traditional VDI approaches, the Leostream and Liquidware combined solution enables user profile management across any on-premises or cloud backend infrastructure by moving users seamlessly between backend environments based on performance needs. Users log in from the same portal with the same credentials for unlimited freedom and flexibility while organizations are able to transition from costly legacy VDI stacks with a solution custom built to suit their needs.

Liquidware provides comprehensive user environment management, application layering and user experience monitoring in the Essentials suite, which includes ProfileUnity™, FlexApp™ and Stratusphere™ UX. ProfileUnity and FlexApp harvest current user profile environments and applications to prepare for a smooth migration. Stratusphere UX enables organizations to measure their current environments in order to properly design, resource and move their target environment to any desktop platform; physical, virtual or cloud-based. Liquidware Stratusphere UX gathers and provides key user-experience metrics to support the design of desktop images to be provisioned by Leostream.

"Combining true best-of-breed solutions like Liquidware Essentials and the Leostream Platform allows organizations to avoid the cost and management overheads of point legacy solutions,” said Jason E. Smith, VP Alliances and Product Marketing, Liquidware. “With this joint offering, IT admins can easily move from physical to VDI or cloud-based desktops seamlessly with no user downtime.”

Leostream is the connection management platform of choice for major enterprises around the globe for its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. Leostream’s remote access and desktop connection management software enables organizations to create security-conscious remote desktop environments that are sustainable, performant, and cost-effective. The ability to orchestrate disparate technologies from a single management and access platform is a uniquely Leostream construct that enables organizations to advance the state of the art of their entire hosted desktop environment with an eye on integrating new technologies as they come to market.

“Both Liquidware and Leostream offer field-proven solutions that improve management of increasingly complex IT environments,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “This joint solution better allows users to co-exist and move across physical, virtual, cloud, and mixed-Windows OS environments with ease. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate to deliver this digital workspace management solution to provide our joint customers with the unlimited freedom and flexibility that they need, while helping them seamlessly transition off costly legacy platforms.”

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company’s products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

About Leostream

The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.