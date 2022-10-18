NFL and iHeartMedia Announce Podcast Partnership’s Exciting Fall Lineup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Football League and iHeartMedia today announce the NFL Podcast Network’s fall programming lineup. With the 2022 regular season underway, the NFL and iHeartMedia continue a successful partnership to bring more of the NFL to fans everywhere. This season, the network also brings listeners highlights from its franchise NFL programming via podcasts hosted by some of the biggest names in the NFL.

“The football season is an exciting time for fans across the country and the world, and we’re thrilled to continue our exclusive podcast partnership with the NFL, debuting a new lineup of exciting programming that complements, highlights and analyzes all the action on and off the field,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “Our listeners can’t get enough of the NFL Podcast Network and we’re so excited for what’s to come over the next few years as our partnership continues to grow together.”

To celebrate the regular season kickoff last month, the NFL and iHeartMedia launched a series of new shows aimed at giving listeners more coverage than ever including “NFL Now,” where Andrew Siciliano breaks down the latest news from the league’s top reporters; “NFL Total Access,” a nightly show giving fans more access than ever to their favorite NFL teams; and “NFL GameDay View,” with hosts Rachel Bonnetta, Cynthia Frelund, Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon providing analysis and predictions for each week’s slate of games. Additionally, “NFL Power Rankings” with Dan Hanzus and Colleen Wolfe gives an in-depth look at weekly rankings of all 32 teams.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand the NFL’s Podcast Network and reach new audiences with the addition of compelling new shows to our strong existing lineup,” said Meredith Battin, NFL Vice President, Head of Business Operations and Club Media. “Heading into this season, we held an intention to tap into the player community to help grow our podcast offerings as well as utilize the deep NFL Media talent roster, and with this fall lineup and the continued partnership with iHeartMedia, we feel that we have greatly succeeded.”

This month, the NFL Podcast Network will launch even more new programming for fans with exciting shows from top talents; and later this year NFL greats Emmanuel Sanders and Nate Burleson will also debut their own podcasts on the network. New October podcasts include:

“The Season with Peter Schrager” - a new weekly podcast hosted by one of the most connected analysts in the game. Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports will invite listeners to the table where the big NFL conversations are happening. He will be joined by a deep guest list of decision makers, power brokers, NFL movers and shakers, as well as celebrities. “The Season with Peter Schrager” debuted with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as the first guest and is available now with new episodes every Tuesday. Listen now.

“El Huddle” - a weekly football preview show hosted by Will Selva (Good Morning Football) and MJ Acosta-Ruiz (NFL Total Access). “El Huddle” is the first English-language NFL Podcast series with a splash of Spanish by and for the Latino fan base that celebrates and recognizes the Latino influence in the NFL. The new show covers pop culture and the most relevant league stories from Latino voices and perspectives across the NFL. Fans can listen to “El Huddle” now and will hear new episodes every Thursday. First episode features Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

“NFL Players: Second Acts” - former All-Pro Charles “Peanut” Tillman and former Pro-Bowler Roman Harper break bread with NFL legends to share how they’ve taken the passion, drive and dedication that made them stars on the gridiron to achieve success in their post-playing careers. But it’s not just about the destination, Roman and “Peanut” aim to engage in some real talk with legends about their transitions from the game to finding their passion pursuits in other areas of life – and they manage to have some fun along the way. The first episodes premiere October 20, with new episodes every Thursday. Listen to the official trailer now, HERE.

These shows join an exciting roster of returning shows including “Around the NFL”, “Good Morning Football”, “Move the Sticks”, “NFL Fantasy Football Podcast”, “Benched with Bonnetta”, “NFL Explained” and much more. Click here to see the full lineup of hit shows from the NFL Podcast Network.

All the shows from the NFL Podcast Network are distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever podcasts are heard. In addition, podcasts from select teams are also available via the NFL Podcast Network including the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

