Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Awarded Management of 195-Room REVERB by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that it been selected to operate the 195-room REVERB by Hard Rock Downtown Atlanta. The recently opened hotel is owned by Bolton Atlanta, an affiliate of Dezhu US, a multi-class development company.

“There are few things more exciting for a hotelier than assistant and supporting the launch of a new brand, and the REVERB brand and concept is best in class," said Robert Cole, president & chief executive officer, HVMG. “Designed with Hard Rock’s sensibilities and cool ethos in mind, the casual lifestyle brand is the perfect culmination of where music, culture and entertainment meet. Atlanta is the ideal market for this product, and we have no doubt it will quickly become one of the hottest places in town.”

Located at 89 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, the eleven-story hotel is situated in the heart of Atlanta right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, rooms are tech-enhanced for guest comfort, with premium plush beds, spa inspired bathrooms and smart features like voice-assisted lighting, TV and music control. Guests will enjoy the hotel’s virtual assistant app and curated Atlanta City Guide compiled by such celebrities as Big Boi and Ceelo Green. The pet-friendly hotel also provides a state-of-the-art, 3,800 square foot lobby capable of hosting everything from private chats, coffee for two, cocktails for ten or more, meetings and impromptu gigs.

“HVMG enjoys a sterling reputation as one of the leading third-party management companies in the hospitality industry, and their existing relationship with the Hard Rock Hotel family makes them the ideal choice to operate this hotel,” said Frank Chen, chief operating officer of Bolton Atlanta LP and DEZHU US. “Their knowledge of the Atlanta marketplace is unmatchable, and their fourteen sister hotels in the Atlanta area will create immediate economies of scales and the ability to share best practices. With HVMG at the helm of this incredible new brand hotel, we fully expect the property to quickly take its place as the market and segment leader.”

Guests can enjoy chill sounds, coffee or cocktails from Constant Grind or 24/7 grab 'n' go hot from the kitchen. The hotel’s RT60 Rooftop Bar Enjoy provides live music against the backdrop of unparalleled views of the Atlanta skyline and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, creating the perfect place to relax and socialize.

“REVERB is Hard Rock Hotels' contemporary hotel connecting today’s traveler through music, local culture and events,” said Sal Rivera, Reverb by Hard Rock Vice President of Operations. “Whether working, relaxing, meeting new friends or traveling with the family, REVERB offers signature design elements and brand programming throughout its public areas to encourage a fun and social atmosphere. With Atlanta’s thriving music scene, REVERB is a perfect fit for area travelers.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. HVMG currently operates 56 hotels and one convention center in 16 states totaling over 9,000 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hard Rock, Hyatt and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.

About DEZHU US

Established in 2013, DEZHU US is a real estate development company based in Atlanta, Georgia. DEZHU US has a diverse portfolio including condominiums, townhouses, single-family homes, apartments, and hospitality. With the philosophy of, “Building with virtue, building with integrity,” DEZHU US is committed to developing beautiful, high-quality communities in the nation. Visit www.dezhuus.com for more information.

About REVERB by Hard Rock

REVERB by Hard Rock is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package, traveler-friendly integrated technology and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for almost five decades; with REVERB they shine the spotlight directly on the fans. Situated adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of Atlanta, REVERB's first hotel provides an amplified guest experience for sports and entertainment fans visiting the city. Music brings people together…now they have a new place to stay. Explore more by emailing REVERB.atlanta@hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power’s North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.