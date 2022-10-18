GridX and Questline Digital Partner to Communicate the Value of Modern Rate Structures to Energy Customers

Learn how GridX makes it easy for utilities and their customers to know the exact value of clean energy choices.

Learn how GridX makes it easy for utilities and their customers to know the exact value of clean energy choices.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. & DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and Questline Digital, a marketing and technology agency that builds engaging utility customer experiences, today announced a partnership that will make switching to time-of-use (TOU) rates an easy decision for energy customers. Questline Digital will incorporate GridX, which accurately details the cost impact of switching to different rate plans, into its successful utility engagement campaigns.

Offering alternative rate structures has become an imperative for utilities as they strive to achieve sweeping decarbonization targets and ensure grid reliability through the growth in electrification. Utilities today offer more than 53,000 rates across U.S. utilities, a number that will most certainly grow. The availability of these different rates gives customers choice and control over their energy usage but can also lead to confusion if not communicated properly.

“For a long time, people have used energy when they needed it, received a bill from their utility at the end of the month, and paid it,” said Scott Engstrom, Chief Customer Officer, GridX. “But with the increase in dynamic rates and pricing, customers need to realize that if they better manage their energy usage, they can save money and have a positive impact on the environment. We calculate with accuracy the cost impact of rate plans, but it takes great marketing to communicate those insights in a compelling way that drives action. That is exactly where Questline Digital excels.”

Data from smart meters has made it possible for utilities to personalize messaging to customers at a level of detail never seen before. This is particularly important when communicating potential changes to rate plans because customers ultimately want to understand what they can expect to pay. By embedding highly accurate cost impacts into their engagement strategies, Questline Digital can now create personalized rate plan campaigns for customers.

“Communicating with utility customers requires a level of personalization not seen in other industries, especially as they increasingly make decisions – like buying an electric vehicle or installing solar – without understanding how it will impact their wallet,” said Dave Reim, CEO & President, Questline Digital. “Rather than telling customers what an ‘average person’ would save, we must deliver personalized messaging to give them an accurate picture of their usage and potential savings.”

About GridX, Inc.

GridX partners with utilities and energy suppliers to transform their businesses and accelerate the clean energy transition. The company’s Enterprise Rate Platform helps these organizations to develop new products and business models to achieve their clean energy goals; quickly operationalize new offerings in their billing and settlement processes; and better engage with their customers for broader program adoption. GridX’s platform is used by leading utilities, retail energy suppliers and energy ecosystem OEMs to serve more than 25 million homes and businesses. For more information, visit www.gridx.com.

About Questline Digital

Questline Digital is a marketing and technology agency that builds engaging experiences throughout the utility customer journey, boosting program participation and overall satisfaction. Through their proven process, the agency helps utility clients create and deploy digital campaigns that deliver measurable results with content that engages, educates and inspires action. Mixing multimedia content, custom technology applications and data-driven strategies, Questline Digital helps clients solve industry challenges and drive measurable results. Questline Digital's ever-growing content library includes 4,500+ articles, videos, infographics and interactive quizzes used to support utility programs, such as: solar energy, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, marketplace sales, beneficial electrification, paperless billing and more. For more information, visit www.questline.com.