Unity Delivers World’s First Multi-Destination Virtual Concert Featuring TikTok Bass Sensation Blu DeTiger

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, in a partnership with Unity creators VRrOOm on VRChat, Future Fest and Volta, will broadcast a first of its kind multi-destination and cross-platform virtual concert, featuring TikTok bass sensation Blu DeTiger in closing to the company’s annual event Unite 2022.

The Unite virtual concert is a simultaneous broadcast of a performance to multiple virtual Made With Unity (MWU) real-time 3D (RT3D) destinations. To achieve this, Unity has designed and will produce a multi-camera shoot of Blu with Xite Labs, which will be synced with VJ visuals from Unity live graphics platform Volta and simulcast to custom stages and digital billboards in virtual show platforms VRrOOm and Future Fest.

“Live Entertainment has gone through a seismic shift, and virtualized, augmented and interactive shows have become industry staples. Here, with Unite’s Virtual Concert, we have taken it a step further by designing a system for interoperable content that is essentially limitless - we can now simulcast live and on-demand performances into multiple virtual real-time 3D destinations, across platforms, to a global audience,” said Boo Wong, Director of Live Entertainment, Unity. “We are so excited to be forging this new intersection of games and entertainment with Blu, Xite Labs and Made with Unity platforms VRrOOm, Future Fest and Volta for this first of its kind, multi-destination virtual concert.”

VRrOOm is a company that specializes in producing interactive live entertainment experiences in social XR. Previous events include creating a concert in the digital twin of Notre Dame for Jean-Michel Jarre, as well as other DJ sets or festivals such as SXSW and activations for Roland-Garros surrounding the 2022 French Open. They are now building their own social VR platform dedicated to live entertainment.

“During the pandemic, we offered a whole new playground to artists. New ways to represent themselves through avatars, to interact with their audience, to have innovative staging and to reach fans all around the globe,” said Maud Clavier, Chief Operating Officer, VRrOOm. “Through fun, intimate and social experiences, surfing on technical constraints and the craziness the medium offers, we build shows in virtual reality platforms with a whole new level of interaction and creativity.”

Future Fest is a platform built by ambitious Unity creators with a shared love of music. It’s a fully navigable 3D world with unique, customizable player characters called “FutureBots,”

“Distributing live broadcasts to multiple destinations will definitely become a standard in the future. Players have different preferences for how immersed they would want to be when they consume their content, so giving them options is the way to go,” said Steven Yang, CEO, Future Fest. “We're thrilled to be part of such an amazing cohort because each of the platforms offer players such vastly different metaverse experiences.”

Volta is a self-serve XR creation platform powered by Unity. It has been used in numerous settings, both virtual and in real life. Some of the most notable examples in 2022 include live shows with artists such as Deadmau5, Nero, Machinedrum and most recently Iann Dior at Lolapalooza festival in Berlin. Volta was used to provide visuals at Glastonbury 2022, and was featured in Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

“We are really proud to be a part of this project. While this unique and creative use of Volta is really exciting, it is the ability for three emerging and innovative companies to easily and quickly combine very different but complementary tech stacks together into a cohesive experience that is the real accomplishment,” said Alex Kane, CEO, Volta. “Interoperability will increasingly provide incredible forms of creative expression and we couldn't be happier to be helping pioneer it alongside Unity, Future Fest and VRrOOm.”

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger was born and raised in NYC. Drawn to the bass early on, she took the stage at CBGB, prior to the iconic club's closing, when she was only seven. By 17, she was a staple in the city's creative scene. While playing in a multitude of bands, she also distinguished herself as a DJ, playing live bass during her sets and getting the crowd dancing, whether at a techno rave in Brooklyn or a high-profile fashion event. Blu attended NYU Tisch Clive Davis for two years. By early 2020, while also writing and producing her own music, Blu was cutting her teeth touring around the world with a variety of artists. Blu released her debut EP in 2020, and has since racked up over 120 million global streams to date.

The Unite Virtual Concert will create fun environments for Unite Attendees from around the world to connect and socialize. Attendees can enter Blu’s show as avatars on either of the two interactive event destinations they choose, or sit back and watch via livestream links.

Unite 2022 will be an exhilarating day of deep dives, breakout sessions, and so much more. On November 1, 2022, join fellow game developers and others from the Unity community online or in one of the five locations where local Unite events will be held (namely Austin, Brighton, Copenhagen, Montreal, and San Francisco) for a full day of inspiration, learning, and connecting.

