Matter Cements Itself as Go-To PR + Marketing Agency in Cybersecurity: Adds Eight Leading Cyber + Identity Brands to Growing Portfolio

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services — announces its continued momentum in the cybersecurity industry highlighted by the recent addition of eight clients from across the security spectrum. From VC-backed startups and later-stage unicorns to mid-sized and billion-dollar brands, these new client partners are helping to further solidify Matter as a national leader in delivering high-impact, integrated PR and marketing programs for cyber innovators protecting consumers, businesses and state/federal organizations from growing global threats.

“Matter has established itself as one of the foremost trusted PR and marketing firms supporting the explosion of cybersecurity companies being founded, funded and expanded to meet businesses’ insatiable demand for protection against increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Tim Hurley, Executive Vice President at Matter. “From supporting brand building and awareness to lead generation and category creation, we’re honored by our clients’ continued confidence in our team’s ability to help them achieve their critical business goals.”

Matter’s experience and expertise continues to expand across a diverse range of security categories, including cloud, network and endpoint security; identity management; detection and response; email security, compliance, internet privacy and more. In addition to a growing team of cybersecurity PR and marketing professionals across Matter’s nationwide offices, clients have complete access to the agency’s expansive creative resources including videographers, animators, producers and podcasters.

Leveraging a diverse mix of Matter’s PR, marketing and creative services, the agency’s new cybersecurity clients include:

PR + Thought Leadership

ABS Group, a leading risk management company.

Beyond Identity, the leading provider of unphishable multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions.

Drata, a comprehensive security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company’s security controls to ensure audit readiness.

Expel, a managed security provider that offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing support, and threat hunting.

Mimecast, an advanced email and collaboration security company.

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity security.

Creative + Content

Silverfort, a unified identity protection platform.

ThreatX, the leading API protection platform.

“We partnered with Matter because we needed an agency that understands our business, is steeped in security and compliance, and can deliver results quickly,” said Sarah Lubeck, VP of Marketing at Drata. “Matter has scaled to meet our requirements while increasing awareness with customers, prospects, partners and other strategic stakeholders.”

As Matter expands its growing cybersecurity roster, the agency is actively hiring for account positions at all levels. View the full list of open positions.

For more information about the Matter cybersecurity team’s services and experience, visit the Matter Cybersecurity page.

With nearly 300 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, marketing and creative firms in the country. Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into content-rich campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.