Nylas Launches its Channel Partner Program and Partnership with UpStack

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the state-of-the-art CPaaS platform powering frictionless digital experiences, workflow automation, and personalized engagement through universal APIs, today announced the debut of its channel partner program through a strategic partnership with UpStack, the premium staffing solution to fast-track the tech hiring process with personalized matching. Under the terms of the partnership, UpStack’s extensive network of 2,000 vetted developers can now leverage Nylas via the UpStack Marketplace to further assist innovative companies and teams to quickly and efficiently connect and harness communications insights to build better products, reduce costs, and scale quickly.

The combination of Nylas’ universal APIs for critical communications channels like email, calendar, and contacts with UpStack’s trusted expertise and experience will help developers and companies leverage secure, scalable, and innovative communications APIs to both improve operational efficiency and create better experiences for users and customers.

“Nylas’ investment in partnerships further emphasizes our commitment to our customers by aligning with proven, strategic partners that can best help leaders build communications features with limitless potential,” said Jyothi Swaroop, Chief Marketing Officer, Nylas. “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with UpStack to jointly help businesses build better software and digital experiences.”

Despite concerns surrounding economic uncertainty, the partnership comes at a time of global growth and adoption of the API economy and IT tools. According to the 2022 State of the API Report by Postman, 51% of respondents noted that more than half of their organization’s development efforts are spent on APIs, while 89% of global respondents said that their investments in APIs will increase or stay the same over the next 12 months.

“Companies of all sizes and industries are increasingly recognizing just how valuable of a resource properly deployed development teams can be. As a result, solutions like APIs have become core components of the modern technology stack,” said Yossi Mlynsky, Founder & CEO, UpStack. “We see our partnership with Nylas as a way to arm UpStack clients with powerful communications APIs that can help to fast track growth plans while simultaneously mitigating costs and streamlining their operational workflows.”

Nylas’ new partner program supports strategic partnerships aimed at helping organizations diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and align with a leader in unlocking digital innovation through rich communications APIs.

To access Nylas through the UpStack Marketplace, visit https://upstackhq.com/rewards/reward-nylas. For more information about Nylas and its partner program, please visit https://www.nylas.com/partners/.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to unlock innovation, insights, and engagement through its state-of-the-art CPaaS platform. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contact providers through a single integration. Companies Upwork, Rippling, Freshworks, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely access and make sense of complex communications data, enabling them to build software with limitless potential.

Learn more at www.nylas.com

About UpStack

UpStack helps you find the best developer for your project. With our community of Senior React engineers, QAs, Front-End, and Back-End developers, UX/UI designers, and more, you can hire worldwide experts that can be an integral part of your team. Companies like Piggy, and TaskRabbit use the remote first approach to scale fast and safely while having UpStack as a trustful partner.

Assess your needs with our dedicated Customer Success Managers. That’s all it takes to start our search for your perfect match within our pre-vetted candidate pool.

Learn more at www.upstackhq.com