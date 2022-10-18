Threedium and Bullfrog Digital Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Disrupt Digital Advertising.

Bullfrog and Threedium partner to build and launch an exclusive new format, the 3D PARASCROLL™, enabling brands to deliver 3D experiences via a high-impact display ad format. Consumers can both interact and engage with the finer details of the product to help make an informed purchasing decision.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneering 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) platform Threedium announce an exclusive partnership with leading digital communications agency Bullfrog. The collaboration aims to steer advertisers towards digital innovation in the fast-evolving Web3 landscape.

The decision to partner cements the shared vision that has developed between the two companies over several successful collaborations driving luxury brand campaigns. The partnership aims to help premium brands access innovative and industry-leading digital formats purposefully designed to bridge the gap between brands and their audience.

Bullfrog – a specialist digital and content agency for the luxury advertising industry – recognised a gap in digital advertising between the technology available and the technology currently in use. Using the latest in tech, Bullfrog delivers clients a seamless digital ad format which guarantees a premium e-commerce user experience.

Bullfrog approached Threedium earlier this year to help conceptualise and build an exclusive new format, the 3D PARASCROLL™, enabling brands to deliver 3D experiences via a high-impact display ad format. Consumers can both interact and engage with the finer details of the product to help make an informed purchasing decision.

The Bullfrog and Threedium partnership will help both brands and publishers become early adopters of a new fully-interactive digital format, unlocking untapped consumer engagement opportunities and pathways to the future of digital advertising. To date, brand partners of the exclusive 3D PARASCROLL™ format include Richemont Group and Samsung.

Dan Langton, Head of Partnerships at Bullfrog said, “The necessity for creativity and innovation, within the digital media industry, has never been more paramount. Threedium is the perfect partner to help drive Bullfrog’s digital media offering forward into the exciting new age of digital. We are very excited about what we will collectively create for our clients in the near future.”

Kyriacos Kyprianou, Head of Business Development at Threedium said, “Bullfrog's digital media offering with Threedium's technology will certainly help shape the future of advertising. The importance of creativity and innovation has never been greater in the digital media industry. As we look forward to collaborating together with our clients in the near future, we are very excited about what we will create.”

About Threedium

Threedium is a 3D engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

Threedium’s technology enables the digitization of physical products that can be sold as 3D NFTs and fulfilled in their physical form or in the metaverse as digital goods. Threedium provides enterprise customers with a low code 3D engine allowing any brand to build immersive 3D and AR experiences and distribute them across omnichannel, display networks, eCommerce and virtual stores in the metaverse.

For more information, visit www.threedium.co.uk

About Bullfrog Digital

Bullfrog is an independent UK agency specialising in curating brand partnerships through innovative digital formats and narrative-based video content. Bullfrog’s new format the 3D PARASCROLL™ and Web3 division BULLFROG IMPAKT™ offers luxury brands and publishers access to creative solutions focused on the new age of digital.

For more information, visit www.bullfrog-digital.co.uk.