Constructor Announces Partnership with Akeneo to Accelerate Data-Driven Shopping Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constructor, an AI search and discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has partnered with product information management (PIM) provider, Akeneo, including launching Constructor Connect, an integration of the two platforms on the Akeneo App Store to create fantastic shopping experiences for customers, delivered confidently from quality data.

Constructor Connect for Akeneo accelerates the path to value for joint customers through a ready made product catalog integration, following best practices and reducing implementation risk for ecommerce enterprises. The platform also ensures the continuous synchronization of product data across the Akeneo PIM and Constructor Product Discovery, mitigating a primary pain point for ecommerce companies and their customers.

“Akeneo is the single source of truth our customers rely on for high-quality product information, '' stated Scott Rogers, VP Global Channels & Alliances, Akeneo. “We’re excited that they no longer have to sacrifice data quality or rely on third-party intermediaries to integrate real-time product data with their product discovery platform.”

With this turnkey integration, customers can now easily connect and upload all product data (categories, products, and variations included) from Akeneo to power Constructor solutions and empower ecommerce teams in real-time. Once product data from Akeneo is synced, Constructor optimizes that data to provide more personalized customer experiences and proven lifts in conversions and revenue.

This partnership eliminates the reliance on engineering resources or third-party apps and it can be set up as soon as the same business day. Ecommerce teams can also receive automated updates, meaning minimal or no manual maintenance, update controls, or patches.

“Customers expect a delightful omnichannel shopping experience at every moment in their product discovery journey — and when they get them, retailers see measurable impact,” said Sonja Keerl, VP of Product at Constructor. “With the turnkey Akeneo:Constructor connector, ecommerce organizations accelerate time to value in a composable commerce stack. We couldn’t be happier to have Akeneo power those experiences with the most accurate product data on the market.”

Constructor Connect is one of the first wave of apps offered on the Akeneo App Store, part of the Akeneo Product Cloud. This is the first end-to-end integration between a PIM and a product discovery platform in composable commerce. Both Constructor and Akeneo are members of the MACH Alliance, a consortium of tech companies advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise e-commerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking, and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery – from search to browse, recommendations, and autosuggest.

Constructor optimizes revenue before relevance and generates consistent $10M+ lifts for customers, which include some of the biggest brands in ecommerce like Sephora, Backcountry, Life Is Good, and Serena & Lily. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: Constructor.io.

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences across all owned and unowned channels and routes-to-market. With its open platform, leading PIM for product data and asset management, and ecosystem connectivity with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including PUMA, TaylorMade Golf Co, Canon USA, The Very Group, Giant Tiger, and Tarkett trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, brands and retailers can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced time to market, accelerated expansion, and increased team productivity. For more, visit: https://www.akeneo.com/