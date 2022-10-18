Aptar and Chiesi sign digital health contract to bring best-in-class Disease Management Platform for patients with asthma and COPD

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Digital Health, part of Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership with the Chiesi Group, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical and healthcare group, to bring to market a disease management platform for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Aptar Digital Health is a division of Aptar Pharma, part of Aptar (NYSE:ATR).

The partnership will leverage Aptar’s recently announced Disease Management Platform that is designed to empower patients to better understand and take control of their disease, provide healthcare professionals with data-driven insights to better manage their patients and build evidence for emerging reimbursement arrangements in the field of digital health for asthma and COPD. The platform offers a comprehensive set of services and solutions aimed at bringing together both the pharmacological and behavioral aspects of managing respiratory diseases, such as adherence monitoring, lung function assessment, reporting symptoms, identifying disease triggers and communication with care teams and health coaches. The partnership initially focuses on Europe, with potential future expansions to other geographies.

Respiratory illnesses such as asthma and COPD represent an enormous burden on healthcare systems in Europe. It is estimated that 6% of the current European population1 is living with asthma, and over 60 million people aged between 30 and 79 years old are thought to be suffering from COPD2. The greatest economic burden of respiratory diseases on health services in Europe is due to the chronic problems of COPD and asthma, which currently stands at about €40 billion3,4.

“Aptar Digital Health, with its technology and pharma expertise, is uniquely positioned to offer such a complete solution – from software to connected devices to patient monitoring and data analysis,” said Gael Touya, President of Aptar Pharma. “We are delighted to partner with Chiesi and excited to be able to actively contribute to expanding patient access to holistic, end-to-end services that will durably enhance their respiratory disease management.”

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class level of care for people living with COPD and asthma, going beyond treatments alone and focusing on the patient experience,” commented Alessandro Chiesi, Chief Commercial Officer of the Chiesi Group. “We are looking forward to leveraging Aptar Digital Health’s deep expertise in disease management, with the goal to improve the quality of life of patients afflicted with respiratory diseases and procure tools that contribute to the sustainability of healthcare services for chronic conditions.”

Added Sai Shankar, President, Aptar Digital Health, “This collaboration leads the way for our recently launched Disease Management Platform offering and reinforces our conviction that end-to-end solutions designed to improve patient care are the future of healthcare.”

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offerings combine mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden. For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/edn-20210924-1

2 https://www.england.nhs.uk/ourwork/clinical-policy/respiratory-disease/

3 https://www.erswhitebook.org/chapters/the-economic-burden-of-lung-disease/

4 European Respiratory Society - The cost of respiratory disease - ERS (erswhitebook.org)