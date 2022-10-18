Global Excel Management Announces Strategic Partnership With Flightcare Global

SHERBROOKE, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel), a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority ownership in Blue Sky Health Pty Ltd (trading as Flightcare Global), an innovative company providing a range of technology-based products and services to help manage medical events pre-flight, in-flight and on the ground.

Reg Allatt, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Global Excel, said, “ We’ve always seen the Aviation Health sector as a market segment with significant potential. Global Excel has long provided ground services to various airlines, but our long-term goal was always to expand the range of services we offered. Flightcare Global is a perfect fit strategically. Our investment in Flightcare demonstrates our commitment to expanding our range of global risk management services, allowing us to better support our clients with a highly qualified and like-minded partner.”

Dr. David Newman, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Flightcare Global, explains, “ We believe in delivering best-in-class support and solutions to our clients. There is no question that with Global Excel’s support we are able to offer a stronger solution stack to our clients – pre-flight, in the air and on the ground. We look forward to working together with the Global Excel team who, like Flightcare Global, are focused on delivering exceptional service and value to their clients.”

Over the coming months, both companies will continue to focus on providing the highest level of service to their respective clients, while identifying synergistic opportunities that will highlight our strengths, both in the air and on the ground.

About Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel (www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. It offers a complete range of risk mitigation, directional care, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 1,800 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel manages approximately 380,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases per year and processes in excess of $1.95B USD in healthcare claims annually.

About Flightcare Global

Flightcare Global (www.flightcareglobal.com) provides access to a wide range of cutting-edge products and services designed to manage medical events pre-flight, in-flight, and on the ground through innovative solutions, highly customised to their client’s operations. Flightcare Global’s approach is technology-based and cost-effective, delivered by a multi-disciplinary team with backgrounds in high-level medical, operational and account management.

For further information please contact John Spears, VP Business Development and Marketing, at john.spears@globalexcel.com or Sarah Magee, Director & Chief Commercial Officer, at sarah.magee@flightcareglobal.com.