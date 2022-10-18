Sigma Computing and dbt Labs Announce Partnership to Provide Greater Visibility on Data With New Integration at Coalesce 2022

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), announced today a new partnership with dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, at Coalesce, the annual conference hosted by dbt Labs. The partnership includes a new integration that makes metadata from dbt Cloud directly accessible to users in Sigma to increase transparency and trust in data provided by analytics teams to their business users.

dbt enables data teams to develop faster and collaborate more effectively to build and deploy production-grade data pipelines with version control and CI/CD, pre-production testing and documentation of models, modular SQL modeling, and dependency management built in. dbt Cloud is the fastest and most reliable way to deploy dbt. It provides a centralized development experience to safely deploy, monitor, and investigate transformation code in one web-based UI.

Sigma places the power of an organization’s data directly in the hands of business users, enabling them to explore billions of rows of data and freely drill down while applying their subject matter expertise for better decisions and outcomes. With its new integration with dbt Cloud, business users will be able to surface centralized, managed business definition and data definition for greater visibility into the freshness and context of the data they access via Sigma on a self-serve basis across data platforms including BigQuery, Databricks, Postgres, Redshift, and Snowflake. Sigma users will now have access to details such as how recently data was updated, as well as metadata related to testing and accuracy of dbt jobs. This added transparency across teams provides greater confidence in the quality of data while eliminating the back and forth of handling low-level requests that distract data teams from executing on more transformational deliverables.

“ dbt continues to grow its footprint as the transformation workflow for modern data stack deployment where Sigma has gained a clear distinction and wide adoption as the purpose-built data analysis tool,” said Jayanth Mysore, VP of Product, Sigma Computing. “ Up until now, our customers that utilize dbt have had to work across our two products independently to draw inferences about the quality, freshness and context to the tables transformed and managed by dbt. This integration changes that. Now, our joint customers will be able to get a more complete understanding of the models managed by dbt directly from Sigma's Workbooks.”

“ Our integration with Sigma is a great example of the value our recently launched technology partner program provides for our shared customers,” said Nikhil Kothari, Head of Technology Partnerships, dbt Labs. “ By collaborating with Sigma on this new integration, we’re helping to make data accessible to a broader user base at our customer organizations. Metadata from dbt Cloud brings additional context and clarity to data consumers working in Sigma, so they can operate with confidence when making use of assets built by the data team.”

The new integration will add visibility for Sigma users regarding the following:

Table Descriptions: providing access to granular data sources such as environments, staging, production, data validation, types of queries run, version controls and checks, user information, and table contents details in a user-friendly format and interface;

providing access to granular data sources such as environments, staging, production, data validation, types of queries run, version controls and checks, user information, and table contents details in a user-friendly format and interface; Column Descriptions: details on table contents with corresponding column descriptions that relate to key IDs in the database;

details on table contents with corresponding column descriptions that relate to key IDs in the database; Latest Refresh Time: timestamps on dbt batches so users can see how recently the data they are using was updated;

timestamps on dbt batches so users can see how recently the data they are using was updated; Tests: details on tests run to confirm data validation and accuracy, identify duplicates, and provide users with greater confidence in the quality of their data.

“ A Sigma and dbt Cloud integration is huge for both data practitioners and consumers,” said Scott Breitenother, Founder and CEO, Brooklyn Data Company. “ With Sigma, dbt table and column descriptions are documented more efficiently and the data consumers can see the source freshness and dbt tests results as they use the data. We're excited to see Sigma and dbt come together and can't wait to see the impact it has on our clients!”

Additionally, Sigma is an Ecosystem Sponsor of Coalesce 2022, hosted by dbt Labs. Sigma Computing senior analytics engineer Jake Hannan will present, “Adapting data at the speed of business with Sigma & dbt,” on the Ecosystem Stage at the conference on Wednesday, October 19 at 4:45 p.m. CDT. During this presentation, Hannan will discuss how their team deploys Sigma internally utilizing dbt metadata to give business users the power to independently generate insights, and to create a more effective feedback loop when working with the data team.

About Sigma Computing

Sigma is the first and only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution empowering business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. For a demo, trial, and to sign-up for Sigma today, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.