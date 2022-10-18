Conceal Partners with Virtual Graffiti to Expand into Australia and New Zealand

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation and ransomware prevention technology, today announced it is expanding into the Australian and New Zealand markets through a strategic partnership with Virtual Graffiti, a BlueAlly Company and leading provider of IT solutions focused on IT security, network, storage and cloud.

“We’ve partnered with Conceal because traditional endpoint defense solutions like antivirus are not enough,” said Thad Legg, General Manager at Virtual Graffiti. “Our ongoing commitment to provide customers with next generation cybersecurity products led us to partnering with Conceal and introducing their ransomware protection and browser isolation technology to the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

“Virtual Graffiti is a trusted IT service provider for enterprises throughout Australia and New Zealand,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “We look forward to growing our presence in the region by working with Virtual Graffiti to deliver advanced protection against browser-based threats and ransomware for customers in healthcare, government, hospitality and more.”

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment. This unique, patented approach ensures that malicious code or files never enter enterprise devices and cannot infiltrate the network. ConcealBrowse works with existing browsers and supports all popular operating systems, integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, single sign-on authentication and other identity management systems.

Availability

The Conceal Platform is available immediately from Virtual Graffiti.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

About Virtual Graffiti

Virtual Graffiti Australia Pty Limited is part of the BlueAlly Group. Virtual Graffiti operates globally with operations in the USA, United Kingdom, Israel, Singapore and the Philippines. Leaders in technology, the group provides next generation hardware, software and security services for a combined revenue in excess of AU $100 million per annum.