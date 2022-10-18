cove.tool Taps Trevelino/Keller to Support Growth and Elevate Innovation Leadership in ClimateTech Sector

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, America’s third-fastest growing Growth Marketing and PR firm, today announced a new partnership with cove.tool, the leading provider of building design and construction software. With nearly 20 years of experience helping companies launch, grow and scale, Trevelino/Keller is an ideal partner to help cove.tool raise awareness and gain traction in the ClimateTech industry.

cove.tool is the most comprehensive suite of easy to use, collaborative, and interconnected web-based tools to create a data model that unlocks the $268 billion in missing productivity for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. It aims to help save the planet from climate change while driving more optimized buildings.

The company’s mission to fight climate change is integral to its success and continued commitment to innovation. Buildings are a significant contributor to global carbon emissions annually. Although reducing environmental impact is a lofty endeavor, cove.tool empowers the building design and construction industry to make a difference in manageable increments with compounding results.

“We have a passion for clients that make a meaningful impact,” says Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “Companies focusing on the environment are increasingly important and cove.tool adds depth to our ClimateTech portfolio. We are honored to partner with cove.tool and look forward to working together to share their story.”

“It is critical to our team that cove.tool’s partners understand and value our mission of decarbonizing the building sector, while supporting our goals from a business and development perspective,” says Sandeep Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of cove.tool. “As we continue to build our brand and grow our product suite, it is essential to form strategic partnerships to encourage and share our growth. We know Trevelino/Keller’s expertise will help take us to the next level of success.”

After a $30 million Series B funding raise led by Coatue at the end of 2021, the startup continued its success into the first half of 2022 with exciting product enhancements and investments. The company was recently named to Fortune magazine’s Best Small Workplaces™ list in 2022 and received recognition as a winner of Atlanta’s Best Startup Awards and honorable mention from Architects Newspaper Best of Products Awards.

About cove.tool

cove.tool is a web-based software for analyzing, drawing, engineering, and connecting data for building design and construction. Through streamlined automated analysis that helps architects, engineers, contractors and building product manufacturers use data-driven design through automation and cost optimization, cove.tool is making the built world sustainable and efficient in the fight against climate change.

For more information, visit: https://www.cove.tools/

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. It features eight nationally ranked practice areas -- technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment, government, food & beverage and lifestyle. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.