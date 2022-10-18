Vodafone in Oman Extends Partnership With Netcracker, Adding Analytics, Integration Layer, DevOps and Managed Services Engagements

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Vodafone in Oman has added analytics, DevOps processes and an integration layer to its ongoing engagement with Netcracker. This latest expansion to the partnership will further add to the operator’s data-driven capabilities, allowing it to grow and enhance its business and deliver an improved experience for customers.

Vodafone entered the Omani market in December 2021 as the Sultanate’s third mobile operator, leveraging Netcracker Advanced Analytics to achieve end-to-end visibility across its business and operations and gain improved system availability and resilience. Netcracker DevOps Enablement includes a number of components to help Vodafone improve its DevOps processes as part of an overall operational transformation.

The operator will also utilize Netcracker Support & Managed Services to optimize and improve business performance and extend coverage for Netcracker’s products and surrounding third-party systems. Overarching these projects is a new integration layer that will be critical to improving customer management, including functions such as service onboarding.

“After a successful partnership with Netcracker to support the launch of our mobile business less than a year ago, we are taking the next step to leverage critical data and bring in DevOps and managed services processes to further improve our business and operations,” said Stelios Savvides, Technology Director at Vodafone in Oman. “By using these functions alongside a robust integration layer, we are confident that we will achieve increased revenue, lower OpEx and improve our engagement with our customers.”

“By extending our relationship with these new projects, Vodafone in Oman is placing a high level of trust in Netcracker, which is an honor for us,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “Our cutting-edge work with data and analytics, along with DevOps tools, processes and managed services best practices, will give Vodafone the advantage in the market and with current and future customers.”

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localizing technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, 'Together, we can.' https://www.vodafone.om/

