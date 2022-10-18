Rolls-Royce and Classiq Collaborate on Quantum Algorithm Design for Computational Fluid Dynamics

TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Classiq, the leader in quantum software, today announced that it is working with Rolls-Royce to implement novel computational fluid dynamics algorithms. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) deals with heavy, and complex numerical simulations of fluid and gas phenomena. Used in many industrial applications, CFD is key to improving advanced equipment design by, for example, optimizing aerodynamics and thermodynamics. The collaboration will combine quantum and classical computing techniques, leveraging the strengths of each technology.

The quantum HHL algorithm, which solves a linear set of equations, can be utilized in a hybrid classical/quantum computer implementation of CFD. The nonlinear and linear parts are solved on classical and quantum hardware, respectively.

Classiq will provide an efficient implementation of the linear problem definition into the quantum circuit and will generate optimized circuits for the different quantum functions within the HHL algorithm. Using the Classiq platform, Rolls-Royce will develop state-of-the-art optimized quantum circuits for the HHL algorithm.

“We are very pleased to be working with Classiq on a very important part of our quantum computing roadmap. Classiq’s unique platform offers both optimisation and ease of use that will be essential as we seek to run more and more sophisticated CFD models,” said Leigh Lapworth, Rolls-Royce Fellow and Quantum Computing Lead. “Achieving our net zero carbon goals requires ongoing enhancements to the sophistication of design simulations that will continue to stretch the limits of classical supercomputing. The potential of quantum computers to drastically reduce simulation run-times cannot be ignored, and the work we’re doing today ensures we will have the capabilities to benefit from Quantum Advantage when it arrives.”

The Classiq platform will enable Rolls-Royce to design, optimize and analyze quantum algorithms that scale. This will allow Rolls-Royce, a leader in aerospace and power systems, to implement novel computational fluid dynamics algorithms in a way that is hardware independent.

Classiq’s powerful synthesis engine implicitly explores a vast design space of potential circuits to meet each user’s needs and provide state of the art optimization -- leaving users with more resources, whether it’s time, qubits, quantum gates, or accuracies. This functional-level exploration is possible only when synthesizing circuits from functional models, an approach fundamentally different from existing quantum solution schemes.

Quantum computers are expected to provide a calculation speedup compared to classical computers in the coming years and capability building is a key step to take in preparation for this new computing era. Rolls-Royce, with Classiq’s support, is implementing optimized and hardware-agnostic algorithms for the quantum computers of today and tomorrow.

“We’re honored to work with Rolls-Royce on a sophisticated quantum solution to an important industrial challenge. The Classiq platform will enable Professor Lapworth’s team of experts to reach state of the art results using a novel algorithmic approach,” said Shai Lev, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Classiq.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030 (excluding product testing) and joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, affirming our ambition to play a fundamental role in enabling the sectors in which we operate achieve net zero carbon by 2050. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £10.95 billion in 2021, underlying operating profit was £414m and we invested £1.18 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69).

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum software company, taking quantum software to a higher level. Built for organizations that want to jumpstart or accelerate their quantum computing programs, Classiq’s patented software automatically converts high-level functional models into optimized quantum circuits for most quantum computers and cloud providers. Customers use the Classiq platform to build software they could not create otherwise, bypassing the quantum assembly level. Due to its functional descriptive approach, Classiq also makes it easy to upskill domain experts with little quantum experience and integrate them into high-performing quantum teams. Backed by powerful investors such as HPE, HSBC, Samsung, Intesa Sanpaolo, and NTT, Classiq raised $63 million since its 2020 inception, built a world-class team of scientists and engineers, and distilled decades of quantum expertise into a groundbreaking software development platform. Classiq equips customers with what they need to take full advantage of the quantum computing revolution. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, Twitter, or YouTube, or visit www.classiq.io to learn more.