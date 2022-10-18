Credit Union 1 Partners with Total Expert to Surface New Opportunities and Grow Lending Practice

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credit Union 1 – a leading financial institution with branches across Illinois, Indiana, and Nevada, and serving members nationwide – has announced a new partnership with Total Expert to pair with the company’s CRM and member engagement platform across its retail operations. The platform will enable retail loan officers to manage previously time-consuming tasks efficiently while empowering them to build their own brand and marketing presence.

As rising interest rates impact borrower decision-making and the mortgage market experiences a significant dip, Credit Union 1 is investing in technology to step beyond traditional outreach efforts to engage leads and enhance their member experience. It's becoming increasingly important for lenders to leverage technology tools to meet consumers where they are and become the trusted financial advisor they are looking for. Leveraging Total Expert, Credit Union 1 will be able to connect key sources of data into one platform to surface new leads and opportunities before they slip through the cracks.

“At Credit Union 1, our mission is to exceed our members’ expectations by providing them with innovative financial solutions that help them reach their financial goals,” said Jennifer Poniatowski, VP of mortgage sales at Credit Union 1. “With an improved holistic view into our members’ data, we will be better equipped to offer them personalized messaging that best fits their unique financial experience and helps them achieve their goals. Through our partnership with Total Expert, we’ll be able to deliver increased value for each of our members.”

Credit Union 1 joins a growing list of financial brands realizing the power of Total Expert. And during a sustained period of high-interest rates and fewer loan applications, Total Expert is delivering tangible value for financial institutions nationwide. Most recently, after only two weeks of using Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence solution – which combines borrower intent data with intelligent automation to identify new lead opportunities – one mortgage lending organization uncovered 1,200 opportunities that would have otherwise been missed.

“Credit unions, banking institutions, and mortgage lenders alike are all experiencing a smaller window of customer opportunities than in recent years, putting increased pressure on teams to capitalize on every possible lead and opportunity,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “But the reality is, no one is betting against homeownership in America, and consumers continue to search for their dream home. We’re excited to partner with Credit Union 1 to empower their lenders to use data-driven messaging to fill their pipelines and help put their loan officers in the best possible position to succeed in any market.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast, hosted by founder and CEO Joe Welu.

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is celebrating 65 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 85,000 members across 14 branches located in Illinois, Indiana, and Nevada. CU1 also serves members nationwide thanks to a highly rated mobile app, 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and 5,000 shared-branch locations. CU1’s mission is to exceed our members’ expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions to help achieve their maximum economic potential. In 2021, CU1 provided $9.9 million in direct financial benefits to members through lower loan rates, high savings rates, and fewer fees than banking institutions.