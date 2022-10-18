Unified Women’s Healthcare acquires Gennev to become the leader in menopause care in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), one of the largest women’s health companies in the United States, today announced that it has acquired Gennev, the nation’s leading digital menopause care delivery platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gennev offers an integrated care model that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive treatment for menopause relief through its network of OB-GYNs, Registered Dietitians and Health Coaches in all 50 states.

" The Gennev platform will expand Unified’s goal to deliver better outcomes and an enhanced patient experience throughout all moments and milestones in a woman’s healthcare journey,” said Unified Women’s Healthcare President and CEO, Bob LaGalia.

“ This strategic investment in Gennev will allow Unified to provide essential care to women nationwide, and complement the services now delivered by our 2,500 affiliated women’s healthcare providers across 900 locations throughout the United States.”

Every woman will experience the transition to menopause, and 6,000 enter perimenopause each day. But while 78% of women will experience physical and emotional symptoms that can have a detrimental effect on wellbeing, work and relationships, only one in five will seek care.

“ When we launched Gennev in 2016, our goal was to leverage technology and clinical expertise to fill a significant unmet need and dramatically improve women’s lives,” said Jill Angelo, Gennev Founder and CEO.

“ Unified Women’s Healthcare is the ideal partner to scale our network of menopause specialists and advance our digital health platform. Together, we’re improving the standard of care for women in their post-reproductive years, no matter where they live.

“ We are thrilled to join forces and look forward to the years of collaboration and growth ahead.”

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Unified Women’s Healthcare is a leading women’s health company that strategically operates, affiliates, and invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients throughout every milestone and moment of their healthcare journey. Founded in 2009, Unified supports more than 2,500 providers across 19 markets in North America and remains an indispensable source of business knowledge and innovation to transform women’s healthcare. Its three businesses remain top in their field, including the largest OB-GYN physician practice management platform in the United States, the global pioneer in fertility treatment and science (CCRM Fertility), and the leading women’s maternity analytics platform that directly improves birth outcomes (Lucina). For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About Gennev

Gennev offers a digital health platform that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive treatment for menopause relief through its network of OB-GYNs, Registered Dietitians and Health Coaches in all 50 states. Gennev’s network of experts create personalized care plans for patients, including prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, and natural supplements proven to relieve menopause symptoms.

Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to receive recommended treatments, products, education and community support for their menopause symptoms. Over 1 million women annually access Gennev’s education and community resources at gennev.com.