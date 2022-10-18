CMP Scientific Signs a Co-Marketing Agreement with Agilent to Advance Capillary Electrophoresis–Mass Spectrometry Solutions

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMP Scientific Corp., a leader in Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies, today announced that it has signed a global co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to provide an integrated CE-MS solution to life science and pharmaceutical industry.

CMP Scientific develops, manufactures, and sells products and analytical instruments in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied markets. CMP and Agilent will work together to implement new applications for the CE-MS system, which is a sensitive, alternative method to liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) in mapping biological components. One of CMP’s major products, EMASS-II CE-MS ion source integrates seamlessly with the Agilent’s MS instruments to identify therapeutic monoclonal antibody (mAb) charge variants, and to analyze other diverse biological molecules.

CMP first introduced the EMASS-II CE-MS, which utilizes an electrokinetically pumped nanospray sheath liquid interface to provide reliable and robust performance, in 2015. Leading biopharmaceutical companies now routinely use the EMASS-II CE-MS ion source in high sensitivity applications ranging from mAb intact mass analysis, charge variant analysis, CE-SDS impurity analysis, subunit analysis, peptide mapping analysis, biosimilar comparisons to preclinical biotransformation studies. This interface has also been globally employed for metabolite analysis, nucleic acid analysis and polysaccharide analysis.

Strategic collaborations between CMP and Agilent in last five years have generated great values to both companies. There were countless inspirational stories in the pre-clinical biotransformation studies on the platform. CMP leveraged on this strategic collaboration and established innovative centers in New York and Shanghai, which managed to initiate hundreds of active projects for pharmaceuticals.

The renewal of partnership between CMP and Agilent will enable both to align applications, providing biopharma with a larger range of capabilities to enhance the development of biotherapeutics, and achieve breakthroughs in proteomics and metabolomics.

For CMP’s complete product line, please visit www.cmpscientific.com/products-and-services

About CMP Scientific Corp: Founded in 2009, CMP is a global analytical instrument company with advanced, proprietary CE-MS technologies. CMP develops and markets EMAST-A CE-ESI-TOF, EMASS-II CE-MS ion source, ECE-001 CE system, consumables and method development services to solve challenging analytical problems. Our customers are biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research institutions. With a focus on quality and customer services, our innovative products advance life science and clinical treatment to make the world safer, healthier, better. For more information, please visit www.cmpscientific.com.