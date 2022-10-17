Nextdoor and Oracle Advertising Announce Strategic Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, and Oracle Advertising, a leader in real-time attention analytics, today announced a strategic collaboration that will offer greater transparency and controls to Nextdoor advertisers, helping ensure high-value, optimal ad experiences on the platform. Development is expected to begin in 2023.

Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextdoor said: "We know that advertisers are seeking more definitive ways to help ensure environments uphold the highest standards. Oracle Moat is a categorical leader and by implementing its Contextual Intelligence solutions alongside our existing advertising suite, we’re able to deliver the tools advertisers of all sizes need to expand their consumer reach, effectively optimize campaigns and confidently measure success on Nextdoor.”

Oracle Moat, part of Oracle Advertising, is a measurement and marketing analytics suite designed to help advertisers, publishers, and platforms measure media performance across the breadth of their digital and TV advertising campaigns. Oracle Moat delivers solutions that assist in measuring advertising effectiveness, including verification and attention, as well as reach and frequency.

Irina Dzyubinsky, head of product for Oracle Moat said: “To maximize value, advertisers are increasingly demanding in-depth measurement tools and guardrails that extend into user-generated content, to deliver effective and trusted campaigns. Nextdoor connects brands with a uniquely engaged, local audience. By working together, we’re able to give advertisers greater control over where, and around what content, their campaigns run, and to help drive even more successful campaigns.”

In addition to using Oracle Moat, Nextdoor strives to provide a trusted environment for all marketers and users on the platform. In February of 2022, the company released Nextdoor’s annual Transparency Report, which highlighted the company’s investment in neighborhood vitality, its community-oriented approach to moderation, and provided transparency around Nextdoor’s user-first approach to engaging with government requests for user information and moderation.

