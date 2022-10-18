Bosonic Is Selected by Payments Ecosystem, WadzPay®

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosonic, a decentralised Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has announced that it has been selected by WadzPay, a blockchain payments company, to support the delivery of a point-of-sale (POS) capability with integrated crypto conversion that leverages Bosonic’s global network of liquidity.

Bosonic will enable WadzPay to provide a crypto-to-fiat conversion as part of its POS solution for blockchain payments, using Bosonic's proprietary payment vs. payment (PvP) technology to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk.

Jason Nabi, CRO of Bosonic, said, "We are delighted to have been selected by WadzPay as their core infrastructure partner in POS crypto conversion. By accessing the Bosonic Network™ for crypto liquidity and risk-free transactions across our Layer-2 infrastructure, it enables WadzPay and their merchant clients to eliminate the need for bilateral credit and settlement risk in the digital asset markets."

Anish Jain, Founder & Group CEO of WadzPay, added "The Bosonic team and technology provide a great partnering opportunity to support the WadzPay vision as we expand our global use cases to offer merchant acquirers a scalable, cost-effective, risk-free and instantaneous POS digital currency payments solution. I look forward to a long successful partnership."

- ENDS -

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralised financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenisation of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that's shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximising capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

About WadzPay Worldwide

WadzPay is an interoperable and agnostic blockchain-based payments ecosystem. The company was founded in 2018 in Singapore and is currently operating in Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East – Africa and The United States.

WadzPay saw the potential for CBDC and Digital Assets to lead the next revolution in the payments industry: enabling faster payments, improvements in security, and cost-efficiency with optionality. WadzPay is working with large international payment companies, banks, and global companies to enable digital asset-based transaction processing and settlement. www.wadzpay.com