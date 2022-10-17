Song Candy Media Becomes an Official Custom Sound Partner for TikTok

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Song Candy Media, a community marketing agency and audio production house, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of six official TikTok Marketing Partners for Custom Sound services, which connects brands with trusted partners who can help them leverage the unique potential of TikTok's sound-on environment at scale. Custom Sound partners create bespoke tracks that inspire community participation and excitement around Hashtag Challenges, campaigns, and more.

“Fifty percent of users say that music makes TikTok content more uplifting, energizing and engaging — while brands that use the platform’s music-driven, sound-on ad solutions see a 120% lift in awareness,” said Christine Hunt, co-founder of Song Candy. “As one of very few selected sound partners, brands can trust that in working with Song Candy they can expect quality custom audio tailored to TikTok and that they will be working with professional musicians and marketers who have a proven track record of success on the platform.”

Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystems at TikTok, added: "Sound is the universal language of TikTok, and brands need to embrace music and sound in order to show up authentically on the platform,” said “Our new Sound Partners have a proven track record of helping marketers develop strategies for TikTok, and offer scalable options for brands of all sizes.”

For more information, visit https://www.songcandy.com.

About Song Candy Media

Founded by a powerhouse team of digital marketing and music production veterans in 2020, Song Candy is a first-of-its-kind community marketing agency and audio production house helping brands connect with their audience by entertaining instead of interrupting their consumer experience. We specialize in creating relatable, trend-driven stories through custom-branded audio, video, AR, and VR across immersive NFT and metaverse experiences for sound-on environments such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify. Partnering with brands including P&G, Neutrogena, Kohl’s, IKEA, Intel, Sephora, and Keebler—our approach is backed by trend data, music science, and audience insights to give brand content a “sticky” factor that is then amplified through a 360 marketing strategy. Visit https://www.songcandy.com to learn more.