4AIR to Partner with Southwest Airlines to Document Sustainable Aviation Fuel Use

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in aviation, today announced that it will provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) inventory accounting and documentation services for Southwest Airlines® (NYSE: LUV). Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. In October 2021, the carrier announced a series of near-term goals, actions, and initiatives in support of a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations. This includes a goal of replacing 10 percent of its total jet fuel consumption with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030. SAF is a key strategy to address the carbon emissions generated by the aviation industry associated with climate change.

Under the agreement, 4AIR will support Southwest with allocating and documenting certain Scope 3 emission reduction rights arising from Southwest’s use of SAF for corporate clients participating in its SAF Beta Program. These clients purchase Scope 3 emission reduction rights arising from Southwest’s use of SAF, which contributes to reducing the premium of SAF over conventional jet fuel and helps send demand signals to the market.

“This industry-leading partnership with Southwest Airlines ensures transparency of its SAF emissions accounting for corporate customers,” said Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR’s President. “This step underscores Southwest’s commitment to SAF and the importance of moving the industry forward toward carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Added Helen Giles, Southwest Airlines’ Director of Environmental Sustainability, “We are excited to partner with 4AIR to offer corporate Customers participating in our SAF Beta Program with independently verified assurance for the Scope 3 emission reduction rights associated with their support of expanding SAF in our operations. We have processes in place to track emission-reduction rights for our corporate partners in the program, and we are proud to add this additional layer to verify that emission-reduction rights purchased have been correctly accounted for.”

About 4AIR

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies.

For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Having celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 62,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.